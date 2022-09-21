PICS: Joost van der Westhuizen’s son was in London for Queen’s funeral

Xanet Scheepers

The late Rugby legend, Joost van der Westhuizen and South African singer Amor Vittone’s son, Jordan, travelled to London for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who was laid to rest on Monday.

The 18-year-old has been following in his father’s sporty footsteps, having spend time in Valencia, Spain, in June this year where he played football as an open U/23 goalkeeper, where his team also won the League.

A month after returning from Spain, the young footballer took to the skies again, this time heading to Ireland to represent Valencia Spain (as their U/28 goalkeeper) in the Youth Super Cup football tournament.

Jordan started playing football when he was only 3-years-old, and hopes to play for Liverpool, England, one day.

During a 2019 interview with Fourways Review, Amor recalled how her son asked her if his dad would be mad at him if he didn’t play rugby.

“When Jordan was about three years old, he participated in rugga rugby. He came to me afterwards and asked ‘do you think dad would be mad if I didn’t like rugby?’ I told him no, that we’d be proud of him no matter what. He wants to be like his Nonno [grandfather in Italian],” Amor told the publication at the time.

“The saying ‘You will never walk alone’ is a saying that is very close to my heart, and it is also Liverpool’s anthem that is why I support Liverpool in the Premier League. I believe whatever you do or wherever you go, you are never alone because God is with you,” Jordan explains in a testimonial for home-schooling platform, Impaq.

Amor is understandingly very proud of her son, never missing an opportunity to brag about his amazing career on social media.

Most recently, the artist took to Instagram to share some snaps of Jordan in London, where he attended Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral with The Reading Football Academy.

“The Reading Football Academy, travelled to London, for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Jordan sent me these pics and what an honour it was for him,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

Jordan’s younger sister, Kylie is also making waves on the show jumping scene. Kylie and her show jumping horse – Contessa won first at a show jumping event in Kyalami, a couple of weeks ago.