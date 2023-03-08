Who is Amor Vittone’s new plastic surgeon boyfriend?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Singer Amor Vittone shared that she has someone special in her life, by going official with her boyfriend on social media recently.

Amor was famously married to the late rugby player legend Joost van der Westhuizen for 15 years before his death in 2017.

The singer has been mum about her dating life ever since her husband’s passing, however, she has shared she has welcomed new love into her life.

Who is Amor Vittone’s new boyfriend

Late in February Amor shared pictures with her boyfriend, who is Dr Charles Serrurier. She didn’t share any more information about him, just three happy pictures of her new partner.

The doctor isn’t on social media, however, according to the information on his website, he is a plastic reconstruction surgeon.

He is based at Netcare Rosebank Hospital in the Rosepark building. He helps patients make small or large plastic surgery changes or even life-altering, plastic surgery changes.

Dr Serrurier also performs at the Millpark Hospital and heads up the plastic surgical team at the educational hospital, Helen Joseph, in Auckland Park.

His credentials include being a specialist Cosmetic and Plastic Reconstructive Surgeon and being a member of APRASSA (Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons of Southern Africa) and, ISAPS (International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons).

Amor and Dr Serruier were first photographed together in October 2022, during a breast cancer awareness event at Rosebank Oncoplastic Cosmetic Surgery Institute.

Amor was at the clinic to have her annual mammogram and sonar. Amor and Dr Serriuer were pictured cosy together during the event.

The couple has also vacationed together in St Francis Bay.

Trip to Bahrain

Amor’s two children, Jordan and Kylie attended the first Formula One grand prix of the 2023 season in Bahrain.

Her children were captured having the time of their lives at the F1 event. On Tuesday, Amor’s daughter Kylie turned 17.

The mother wrote: “Happy birthday my beautiful girl 17 today! Have the most amazing and magical year filled with loads of blessings my angel. I’m so very proud of the lady that you have become. I love you”.