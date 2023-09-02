PICS: Netflix toasts to Safta nominees on a beautiful Spring Day

Neflix SA hosted some of their biggest stars, as they toasted their nominations at this year’s SAFTA awards.

On a lush Spring day, actors and actresses, including media personalities, came to toast nominees from this year’s upcoming Safta awards, hosted by Netflix.

The 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs17) nominees were announced last month under the custodianship of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF). Streaming platform Netlfix SA has more than 50 nominations for this year’s instalment of the awards.

Netflix SA’s biggest shows, How to Ruin Christmas S3, has been nominated for 11 of the 12 categories, including Best TV Comedy, Best Achievement in Scriptwriting and Directing.

Yesterday’s gathering was to celebrate all the nominees from this year’s saftas.

Below are some of the celebrities who were in attendance to toast this special occasion.

The Saftas will take place on September 30 at Sun City. Catch the live broadcast on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) and SABC3 (DStv channel 193) at 7pm.

Actresses Sthandiwe Kgoroge and Tsholofelo Matshaba. Picture: netflixsa/Instagram

TV presenter Tshego Koke, actor Dumisani Mbebe and film director Tk Sebothoma. Picture:netflixsa/Instagram

Candice Modiselle was also present. Picture: netflixsa/Instagram

Happy Ladies: Renate Sturrman, Lerato Mvelase and Kgomotso Christopher. Picture: netflixsa/Instagram

Actor Luis Munana enjoying Spring Day at the Netflix Toast event. Picture: luismunana/Instagram

