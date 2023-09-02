PICS: Netflix toasts to Safta nominees on a beautiful Spring Day
Neflix SA hosted some of their biggest stars, as they toasted their nominations at this year’s SAFTA awards.
Media personality Katlego Maboe unwinding at the Netflix event. Picture: @KatlegoMaboe/Twitter
On a lush Spring day, actors and actresses, including media personalities, came to toast nominees from this year’s upcoming Safta awards, hosted by Netflix.
The 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs17) nominees were announced last month under the custodianship of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF). Streaming platform Netlfix SA has more than 50 nominations for this year’s instalment of the awards.
Netflix SA’s biggest shows, How to Ruin Christmas S3, has been nominated for 11 of the 12 categories, including Best TV Comedy, Best Achievement in Scriptwriting and Directing.
Yesterday’s gathering was to celebrate all the nominees from this year’s saftas.
Below are some of the celebrities who were in attendance to toast this special occasion.
The Saftas will take place on September 30 at Sun City. Catch the live broadcast on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) and SABC3 (DStv channel 193) at 7pm.
