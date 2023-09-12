E! Africa is now available on DStv Access and Black Pop to premiere on 1 October

Programs such as Celebrity Game Night, E! News, and Botched can now be enjoyed by a wider audience on DStv Access.

E! Entertainment Television, which covers all things pop culture, is now available on DStv Access (Channel 124).

This means that more people, beyond those with DStv Premium and Compact packages, can watch E! and enjoy Hollywood and the best US reality TV shows.

Georginah Machiridza, the Executive Head of General Entertainment Channels, talks about their ongoing efforts to provide their customers with a wide variety of content choices.

“We are thrilled that our DStv Access Customers will now receive the wide range of compelling pop culture and reality content that the E! Entertainment channel has to offer.

“From brand new special Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture to SAFTA-winning Celebrity Game Night, E! News, Botched and much more, we continue striving to bring our customers the most diverse selection of content available for the greatest viewing experience possible,” said Machiridza.

ALSO READ: Everything you need to know about LaConco’s new reality show ‘Forever Thina’

Celebrity Game Night Season 4 hosted by Anele Mdoda. Picture: Supplied

DStv Access subscribers can now enjoy new content, including Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, a special produced in partnership with NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media.

This program explores the enduring influence of Black culture in music, television, sports, and film. Narrated by La La Anthony and executive produced by Stephen Curry, it premieres on October 1st exclusively on E!.

Access subscribers can also tune in to Celebrity Game Night, a SAFTA-winning show based on NBC’s Hollywood Game Night. Hosted by Anele Mdoda, it features local comedians, musicians, actors, and media personalities in fun challenges.

Other available shows for Access viewers include Botched, E! News, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Nikki Bella Says I Do, Vanderpump Rules, and Watch What Happens Live, among others. More exciting content will be announced soon.

Celebrity Game Night Season 4 hosted by Anele Mdoda. Picture: Supplied

Celebrating Black pop culture

This special event will explore various aspects of pop culture and entertainment. It will celebrate everything from Gospel music by Mahalia Jackson to the birth of Hip-hop on its 50th anniversary.

It will also recognise the significant impact of Black culture on fashion, television icons like Diahann Carroll and Oprah Winfrey, sports legends including Sugar Ray Leonard and Laila Ali, the growth of Black cinema, and the key figures who left a lasting cultural legacy.

“We are honored to have joined forces with E! and NBC News Studios to create ‘Black Pop’ to honor and celebrate the power of Black culture in sports and entertainment,” said Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry of Unanimous Media.

“This special is a testament to the strength and impact of our community, and we’re grateful to all the voices who joined us in sharing their fondest memories and inspirations from years of Black excellence in pop culture history.

“We take pride in being able to share these important cultural milestones and conversations that have influenced pop culture.

“Our collaborative partnership with E!, NBC News Studios, Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media has brought a creative perspective to this powerful special that our viewers will enjoy,” said Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal television and streaming.

Black Pop features a star-studded cast, including Erika Alexander, Laila Ali, Nick Cannon, Misty Copeland, Kevin Hart, H.E.R., and more. They will share their remarkable achievements in music, TV, sports, and film, making these moments unforgettable in pop culture history.

Upcoming episodes of Black Pop

Black Pop: Music premieres Sunday, 1 October

Black music isn’t just about catchy tunes; it’s a heartbeat of America, reflecting a rich history of freedom. From Motown to pop royalty and over 50 years of Hip-hop, it shapes global culture and tells the story of hope, triumphs, and unity in Black America.

Black Pop: Television premieres Sunday, 8 October

While the impact of the Black experience on TV is clear, the journey wasn’t always smooth. This episode celebrates this journey through classic comedies such as Good Times and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, along with modern hits in Living Single, Scandal, Insecure, Pose, and Abbott Elementary. It’s a joyful look at Black America’s authentic presence on TV and the road to genuine representation.

Black Pop: Sports premieres Sunday, 15 October

Black athletes like Stephen Curry, Sugar Ray Leonard, Laila Ali, and Allyson Felix have achieved GOAT status because of their exceptional ability to impress and shape pop culture. They break barriers, set trends, and make significant deals, not only influencing American culture but also driving change within it.

Black Pop: Film premieres Sunday, 22 October

From the start, Black individuals have been influential in American cinema. Cinematic giants like Will Packer and beloved films like Waiting to Exhale, Set it Off, Friday, and Get Out have entertained and made us think.

This episode explores how Black excellence in cinema has become a major force in pop culture, leaving an undeniable impact.

Black Pop is produced by NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media, with Stephen Curry, Erick Peyton, and Melissa Haizlip as executive producers. Charlise Holmes and Reniqua Allen-Lamphere are co-executive producers.

Viewers can watch E! on DStv Channel 124.

NOW READ: ‘Idols SA’ top 9 race to ultimate title as competition heats up



