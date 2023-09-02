WATCH: Donovan Goliath pranks lady after being named host of Content Creator Awards

The second annual DSTV Content Creator awards will be taking place next week.

Comedian Donovan Goliath was announced as the host of the DSTV Content Creator awards. Picture: Supplied

In announcing that he’s going to be the host of the upcoming Content Creator awards, comedian and media personality Donovan Goliath played a prank on an innocent lady.

“How much would it cost to get 10 of your biggest billboards with my face on,” Goliath says in the video.

“Sorry what company are you from,” the confused lady enquires.

“No, no, no I’m not from a company, I’m hosting Content Creator awards, I just [want to] put my face up on billboards so people know,” says the comedian.

ALSO READ: ‘So much beauty in the chaos’ – Rachel Kolisi shares more Paris moving adventures

“Is this a joke?… fok off maan,” the lady hangs up in irritation.

The second annual DStv Content Creator Awards will take place Saturday 9 September in Sandton.

The awards recognise content creators who are expressive online in various fields. From fitness, beauty, automotive and all things in-between which take place in the virtual space.

Goliath is a previous winner, having walked away with the How I Shot It Award which is presented to the most informative and entertaining clip on how a piece of content was shot.

Goliath was unfortunately unable to take The Citizen’s interview due to a family commitment.

The host and nominee

Goliath won’t only be concerning himself with being the master of ceremonies, but he’ll also be crossing fingers for another win this year.

He is nominated in the Sol Content Creator Award and the Thumb-Stopping Award.

“As the home of entertainment and Africa’s leading storyteller, we partner with other platforms that recognise and profile our new set of narrators and talented creators from across the country.

READ MORE: ‘Cheers for now, Derek’ – Friends and family pay tribute to Derek Watts at memorial service

“We are also excited to see which creator will walk away with the DStv Content of the Year Award trophy, the biggest category of the year,” Multichoice SA’s senior manager for sponsorship, Tshepiso Sathekge said in a statement.

“Looking at the calibre of the nominees this year, it reaffirms DStv’s commitment to being the title sponsor of DStv Content Creator Awards.”

The awards have 20 categories, eight of which go out for the public to decide the winner.

These categories include: DStv Content of the Year Award, Emerging Content Creator Award and Song of the Year Award. AKA is nominated twice in the latter for Lemonade and Company.