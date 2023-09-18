4 times Eben Etzebeth’s wife, Anlia, had the big man’s knees buckling

The singer, actress and Springbok wife is fashion goals. We look at some of her best looks.

South African actress Anlia van Rensburg is not only known for being a star in her own right, she is also the wife of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth who is currently representing the country at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The couple were married in February this year on the beautiful La Paris Estate in Franschhoek in the Western Cape.

When Anlia met her now-husband in Melkbosstrand, north of Cape Town, she was already a well-known television personality, starring in the series Getroud Met Rugby as Sasha Richter.

More recently she released a single which she wrote together with Johan Oberholzer. The song titled Saam Suid Afrika was written in anticipation of the Rugby World Cup and in support of her husband, Etzebeth.

Acting and singing are not the blonde beauty’s only talent − she is also very stylish. When it comes to fashion, Anlia understands how to have fun with what would otherwise be traditional looks and adds a touch of her individuality to each outfit. She can also be described as a style star who never fails to wear the most showstopping outfit for the occasion.

Anlia Etzebeth’s most stylish looks

Red Carpet Glam

At the 2023 Miss South Africa pageant announcement, she wore a gown by designer Anel Botha Couture, who has dressed many celebrities, including former Miss Universe and Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Tebow, former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi, former Miss South Africa Melinda Bam and many more.

Anel Botha Couture’s designs were included in the episodes of the Miss South Africa television reality show Crown Chasers.

Anel also designed Anlia’s beautiful wedding gown.

Anlia showed off her toned physique in a lacy gown with what appeared to be hand-stitched floral accents and a cream train at the rear, and her admirers and following praised the lovely garment. Chandelier earrings and flowing tresses parted in the middle completed the look.

Royally red

Anlia wears a gorgeous floor-length red gown that accentuates her toned legs. The stunning scarlet satin gown includes tulle details and a huge bow on the shoulder.

The Raised by Wolves and Getroud met Rugby star has been known to appear in action scenes on the big screen, and it shows in her well-sculpted arms and gym figure; one could even say she’s a glam Lara Croft.

The best thing is she can fight in heels. With the glittery heels that don’t dominate the “hotness” of the dress, she maintains her hair split and set back beyond her shoulders.

Farm glam

Much like her chart-topping hit, Plaaslewe, she shows us how farm glam is done with a light and comfortable summer outfit

She dresses down for a farm picnic or a stroll around the property in denim shorts, a white shirt, and a beautiful sheer, floor-length cover-up with embossed and embroidered flower designs.

The khaki boots are the finishing touch to the outfit, giving it a bit of a “kick-ass” vibe. The hair is loose in a beachy wave, and the sun appears to touch it at all angles.

Beauty in Black

In another Anel Botha dress, Anlia poses with her famous sports star husband, Etzebeth, in an image captioned SA Rugby Legends.

The loving couple are both in black. Anlia stands out in a long gown that is sheer around the neckline with an embroidered choker and sheer panelled side, and the train attached to the rear is sheer and hand beaded.

Her make-up complements her clothing, and she sports a smoky eye and dark coral lipstick. Her hair is parted in the middle and runs down her back.

When it comes to a beaded dress, keeping accessories to a minimum is always a wonderful fashion technique. Less is almost usually more.

