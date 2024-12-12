‘Forever begins now’: Selena Gomez is officially off the market

Congratulations are in order!

American singer and actress Selena Gomez has officially announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco.

The couple went public with their relationship in December last year and have since shared several heartfelt moments on social media.

Sharing the engagement news on Thursday morning on Instagram, Gomez posted pictures showing off her dazzling engagement ring.

‘Forever begins now,’ she wrote, captioning the pictures.

In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Gomez opened up about their relationship, emphasising the importance of individuality and mutual support.

“We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there are no rules. I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.

“I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything,” she told the publication.

She also spoke about her challenges in trying to have children due to medical complications.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy.”

The Rare hitmaker added that she is open to exploring other options, such as adoption.

“At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,” she shared.

Selena Gomez on mental health struggles

During her YouTube conversation with Miley Cyrus about mental health, Gomez revealed that she has bipolar disorder.

Gomez added that gathering enough information about her mental health issues had helped her deal with them.

“When I learned more information, it actually helped me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it, and I think people get scared of it.”

