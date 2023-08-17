PICS: ‘The Woman King’ star Viola Davis celebrates birthday in Cape Town

The American actress Viola Davis chose to step away from the spotlight and cameras, opting to celebrate her 58th birthday in Cape Town.

Grammy Award winning American actress Viola Davis was seen enjoying her birthday here in Mzansi.

Davis, known for acting in movies like The Woman King, How To Get Away With Murder, and Fences, just turned 58 a few days ago.

The Hollywood star chose to take a journey away from her usual surroundings to visit South Africa’s Mother City, Cape Town to celebrate her birthday.

While in the Mother City to mark her birthday, Viola was gifted three birthday cakes by the One & Only Hotel staff in Cape Town, where she had been staying during her trip.

Each of the three stunning cakes, custom-made for her, featured the phrase “Happy Birthday Viola.”

Davis took to her Instagram account and shared with her global audience the love and affection she got from the cherished people of South Africa.

Viola Davis embracing South African love

With a sense of pride, Viola openly welcomed the affection she received from the people of South Africa while in Cape Town.

She shared a glimpse with her fans of the three cakes presented to her on her birthday.

Viola Davis’ birthday cupcake. Picture: Instagram @ViolaDavis

Viola Davis’ birthday cake. Picture: Instagram @ViolaDavis

Viola Davis’ birthday cake. Picture: Instagram @ViolaDavis

Viola Davis’ birthday cake. Picture: Instagram @ViolaDavis

The Woman King

Davis is known for her amazing acting skills in all her movies, but The Woman King stands out.

She bravely plays the main character in this story, which was inspired by real events.

The Woman King tells the remarkable tale of the Agojie, a group of female warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

They had extraordinary skills and a fierceness unlike anything seen before in the world.

Viola Davis on The Woman King movie. Picture: Instagram @Thewomankingmovie

In the movie, Davis is joined by South Africa’s own Thuso Mbedu, who portrayed the role of Nawi. Nawi is a young girl who boldly refuses to go through with an arranged marriage.

Following the release of The Woman King, Davis and Mbedu developed a strong bond and established a personal connection.

Just a month ago, Davis sent some love to Mbedu and wrote a wonderful birthday message for her on Instagram.

Screenshot of Viola Davis’ birthday message to Thuso Mbedu. Picture: Instagram @ViolaDavis

