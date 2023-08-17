Zola speaks about seeing Biggie and 2Pac in the afterlife during hospitalization

Zola opened up about his time in hospital, where he had an afterlife experience talking to US rappers Biggie and 2Pac.

Zola opened up about his time in hospital, where he communed with the deceased. Picture: officialzola7/Twitter

“They [2Pac and Biggie] were sitting there having a joint. And then you feel absolutely nothing, no pain, even if you were to pinch me, I’d feel nothing. At that time, I’m mostly having a conversation with my grandmother who by the way, died in 1993 on Friday 13 February,” says Kwaito legend Zola describing his experience in the afterlife while he battled illness.

Bonginkosi ‘Zola’ Dlamini was on Metro FM’s drive time show yesterday with Tbo Touch where he shared what he went through when he was hospitalized.

Prior to the pandemic, the entertainer was first diagnosed with epilepsy and has silently been battling the chronic illness until news came out that he couldn’t keep up with the mounting hospital bill, which led to his management opting for crowdfunding.

NOW READ: Magesh: TKzee’s Number1 Tsotsi remembered a year after his passing

The afterlife

But a healthy-looking Zola spoke freely yesterday on Touch’s show. “She [grandmother] says ‘you need to go back’ to I’m talking to my ancestor direct. And then I woke up,” said the former TV presenter.

The Soweto representor told Touch that he has also been reading a book by Jasper Swain titled Conversations Beyond the Veil which speaks on the afterlife.

Upon regaining his consciousness, he says he was a bit confused about where he was, his ward being full of people as he thought he was dead already. “The first thing you hear are nurses and the sound of the hospital and then you get the smell, that okay I’m at the hospital. “

He was frightened by how flat his bed was, as it looked like it had been as though no one was lying in there. “I’m like where’s my body,” exclaimed the actor.

“I raised the blankets to check and I can see my feet down there…I had learnt later on that the doctor said I had the bone mass of a 12 year-old. That is absolute madness,” said the 46 year-old who joked that he likes the slim look since his illness.

ALSO READ: ‘Partying with delinquent celebrities’ – Tweeps drag Zizi Kodwa for wasting taxpayer money

Zola honoured

A documentary paying homage to the seasoned entertainer and artist is set to debut on SABC 1 in the coming days. The doccie will showcase the origins and cultural impact of Zola’s debut album Mdlwembe that was released 23 years ago.

The 17 track album which has a young and fierce looking Zola on the cover is revered as a project that changed the trajectory of the kwaito genre forever. A new album from him is said to be on the way as well.

Enter our Aug Kwaito Beats Challenge to stand a chance of competing in the Beat Maker of the Year 2023. This is your chance to work with Kwaito Icon @Officialzola7 Create a Kwaito beat that represents Zola 7 then upload it on our website or email it to beatmakersmarkets@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/Lj1w4GvdRS — Beat Makers Market (@BeatMakersLife) August 16, 2023

It’s been a busy time for Zola since his publicised hospitalization, with a number of people wanting to work with or assist him in whatever way possible.

The Beat Makers Market, an annual event dedicated to producers and beat makers is giving an opportunity to aspiring producers to create a beat that Zola will rap on.

NOW READ: DJ Sbu brings daughter as date to Miss SA, as people celebrate Mofaya’s presence at pageant