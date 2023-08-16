Derick Hougaard speaks out for the first time after coma

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

South African rugby legend Derick Hougaard faced a tough year. He struggled with respiratory pneumonia at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, where he was in a coma for 13 days after being found unconscious at home.

As he continues to recover, the ex-Bulls player had his very first radio interview on Jacaranda FM’s popular show The Drive with Rob and Roz, hosted by Rozanne McKenzie and Rob Forbes.

During the interview, he openly discussed significant updates and explained why the station’s former drive presenter Rian Van Heerden was with him in the studio.

Recovery challenges and reflections

Even though it’s been almost two months since he woke up from the coma, Hougaard honestly shared that things might not be as they seem.

“I look a lot better than I feel. I still feel a little weak and I am always out of breath. The tube from the ventilator left a bit of damage, but all in all, I am feeling good.”

Hougaard does not remember much from the first nine days of his coma. This makes him even more uneasy because doctors say that only half of the people in such situations survive.

“Over the past two weeks it has really hit me that I could have died so I am processing that. I think it was definitely a lot worse for other people than what it was for me. It’s terrifying thinking how this affected my family, my parents, my kids and Nádine,” explained Hougaard.

Hougaard’s candid documentary project

As he continues to get better, Hougaard revealed a new documentary series that is in the works. He teamed up with producer Rian Van Heerden for this revealing project, which documents his life’s story.

They filmed for more than half a year before Hougaard went into a coma, and the documentary is scheduled to debut on KykNet in October.

“I was very excited to do this documentary. It’s the longest and the most expensive production I have ever done. In the first episode, I said I want to make a change in people’s lives.

“There was a lot I wanted to remove from the documentary, but I wanted to be brutally truthful and vulnerable when I tell my story. This was a journey for the books,” further elaborated Hougaard.

With a touch of humour, producer Van Heerden remembers his playful persistence in persuading Hougaard to join the documentary project, which took about two months.

Looking back on Hougaard’s coma, Van Heerden expresses his strong confidence in his friend’s ability to bounce back.

“I was not concerned – I know him. There’s something about this guy. He keeps getting back up again. He gets knocked down and he gets up again.

“I had this odd sense of calm, even as the world seemed to crumble around me. Deep down, I knew he remained the Derrick Hougaard who secured the Currie Cup and clinched the Blue Bulls‘ first Super Rugby victory in 2007. Of course, he would come through this,” said Van Heerden.

Hougaard’s gratitude for support

As Hougaard makes progress in his recovery while staying at home, he is greatly touched by the overwhelming love shown by his supporters, who fondly referred to him as the “Liefling of Loftus”.

“Friends flew in from overseas and Cape Town to pray outside the hospital. Witnessing this level of care makes you feel cherished and reminds you that people still want you in their lives,” said Hougaard.

Hougaard extended his thanks to the loyal fans who remained steadfast during this challenging period.

“To everyone, wherever you are, thank you for your prayers. The doctors call my recovery a miracle, but I believe it’s the power of those prayers.

“Thank you for standing by me from my first day at Loftus to now. Thank you for showing your care and support. I truly appreciate it,” he concluded.

