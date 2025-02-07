Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Lifestyle Journalist

6 minute read

7 Feb 2025

04:58 pm

‘Please moer this Dricus du Plessis’: Support for Strickland grows after Du Plessis’ endorsement of Trump’s comments

Du Plessis' actions have forced some South Africans to support Strickland. On X, Misu Zuma encouraged the former champion to ‘more’ Du Plessis.

Dricus du Plessis-losing support

South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis is losing support from fellow citizen. Picture: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

A year ago, South Africa was rallying behind Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis after he beat US fighter Sean Strickland to become UFC champion.

A little over a year later, Du Plessis is defending his title against Strickland, and support for the South African is waning because of his endorsement of US President Donald Trump.

During a press conference leading up to this weekend’s fight, one of the journalists asked Du Plessis about a t-shirt he wore which read ‘Trump prefers champions’ with an X (formerly Twitter) logo.

“Obviously, being a champion, he said he wants champions in his team, and he said it on X-big shout out to fellow South African Elon Musk for also doing the right thing,” said Du Plessis.

The Du Plessis Strickland fight is UFC 312’s main event. The fight will happen in the early hours of Sunday morning (SA time) at the Sydney Super Dome, in Australia.

ALSO READ: Sho Madjozi accuses AfriForum of being used by Elon Musk in bid to launch Starlink in South Africa

Du Plessis misinformed

Whether the defending middleweight champion was ill-advised or he didn’t ponder on the decision to wear the t-shirt and says what he said, reeks off someone who is ill-informed.

Du Plessis’ comments came a few days after Trump’s baseless claims about land confiscations in South Africa.

Trump accused the South African government of “confiscating land” and treating “certain classes of people” badly, and because of this, Trump said he would be cutting funding the US provides South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to Trump’s assertions by explaining the adopted Expropriation Bill.

“The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution,” said the President.

AfriForum, which is against the Bill, through its leader Kallie Kriel, said it will “officially request the USA to directly punish senior ANC leaders and not the people of South Africa.”

Du Plessis comments proliferated the misinformation peddled by the right-wing lobby group.

“With Trump being re-elected, which is absolutely incredible, I think, I think he’s an amazing president, and I’ve had the privilege of meeting him, and he said this, with everything going on right now and changes coming, good changes. He’s holding people accountable, a lot of people, a lot of countries accountable. It’s amazing to see,” the 31-year-old said this week.

ALSO READ: Drake loses over R13 million after betting against Dricus du Plessis in UFC fight

‘Please moer this Dricus Du Plessis’

Du Plessis’ actions have forced some South Africans to instead support the American. Tagging Strickland on X, Misu Zuma encouraged the former champion to ‘moer’ (beat) Du Plessis.

“Listen to me when I say 93% of South Africans are rooting for you to do them a favour, please moer this Du Plessis and take your belt back.”

Author and social commentator Khaya Dlanga said he will also be supporting Strickland.

“This guy had an opportunity to rubbish the lies paddled by Trump and Elon on a national platform, but chose to support the lies and misinformation. I was really rooting for him. He must not come back with that belt. Strickland must show him flames,” wrote @JohnMahlangu_

NOW READ: ProVerb: ‘I will forever hold onto the memory of this special moment, Douw and Carolyn reading my memoir’

Read more on these topics

Australia Donald Trump Dricus Du Plessis Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Black is the new gold: Sassa urges beneficiaries to switch grant cards before month-end
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Even Elon Musk’s Starlink can’t connect this broken telephone
South Africa Trump’s tough stance on SA could be a negotiation tactic
Opinion Sorry, Ramaphosa, we still need the US
Courts Zuma’s counsel argues against his ‘Stalingrad’ tactics to avoid court

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES