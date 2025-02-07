‘Please moer this Dricus du Plessis’: Support for Strickland grows after Du Plessis’ endorsement of Trump’s comments

A year ago, South Africa was rallying behind Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis after he beat US fighter Sean Strickland to become UFC champion.

A little over a year later, Du Plessis is defending his title against Strickland, and support for the South African is waning because of his endorsement of US President Donald Trump.

During a press conference leading up to this weekend’s fight, one of the journalists asked Du Plessis about a t-shirt he wore which read ‘Trump prefers champions’ with an X (formerly Twitter) logo.

“Obviously, being a champion, he said he wants champions in his team, and he said it on X-big shout out to fellow South African Elon Musk for also doing the right thing,” said Du Plessis.

The Du Plessis Strickland fight is UFC 312’s main event. The fight will happen in the early hours of Sunday morning (SA time) at the Sydney Super Dome, in Australia.

Du Plessis misinformed

Whether the defending middleweight champion was ill-advised or he didn’t ponder on the decision to wear the t-shirt and says what he said, reeks off someone who is ill-informed.

Du Plessis’ comments came a few days after Trump’s baseless claims about land confiscations in South Africa.

Trump accused the South African government of “confiscating land” and treating “certain classes of people” badly, and because of this, Trump said he would be cutting funding the US provides South Africa.

Nice @dricusduplessis wearing a Trump shirt, acknowledging President @realDonaldTrump for calling out the South African government.



Dricus’ first fight in the UFC on ESPN, he spoke out about farmer murders on 11 October 2020.



President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to Trump’s assertions by explaining the adopted Expropriation Bill.

“The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution,” said the President.

AfriForum, which is against the Bill, through its leader Kallie Kriel, said it will “officially request the USA to directly punish senior ANC leaders and not the people of South Africa.”

Du Plessis comments proliferated the misinformation peddled by the right-wing lobby group.

“With Trump being re-elected, which is absolutely incredible, I think, I think he’s an amazing president, and I’ve had the privilege of meeting him, and he said this, with everything going on right now and changes coming, good changes. He’s holding people accountable, a lot of people, a lot of countries accountable. It’s amazing to see,” the 31-year-old said this week.

‘Please moer this Dricus Du Plessis’

Du Plessis’ actions have forced some South Africans to instead support the American. Tagging Strickland on X, Misu Zuma encouraged the former champion to ‘moer’ (beat) Du Plessis.

“Listen to me when I say 93% of South Africans are rooting for you to do them a favour, please moer this Du Plessis and take your belt back.”

Author and social commentator Khaya Dlanga said he will also be supporting Strickland.

“This guy had an opportunity to rubbish the lies paddled by Trump and Elon on a national platform, but chose to support the lies and misinformation. I was really rooting for him. He must not come back with that belt. Strickland must show him flames,” wrote @JohnMahlangu_

