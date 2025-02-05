Sho Madjozi accuses AfriForum of being used by Elon Musk in his bind to launch Starlink in South Africa

In a slew of tweets, South African pop artist Maya ‘Sho Madjozi’ Wegerif has accused right-wing lobby group AfriForum of being manipulated by Elon Musk in his bid to launch his Starlink company in Mzansi.

“Do they not see that they are just being used by Elon to attack our government for not allowing his Starlink to operate unregulated here, and by Trump who just wants to destroy BRICS (bonus: make his Israeli friends happy)?” wrote Madjozi.

Madjozi’s comments followed AfriForum’s response to US President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about land confiscations in South Africa.

On Sunday, Trump accused the South African government of “confiscating land” and treating “certain classes of people” badly, and because of this, Trump said he would be cutting funding the US provides South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to Trump’s assertions by explaining the adopted Expropriation Bill.

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land,” averred Ramaphosa.

“The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution.”

AfriForum, which is against the Act, through its leader Kallie Kriel, said it will “officially request the USA to directly punish senior ANC leaders and not the people of South Africa.”

AfriForum’s response has riled Sho Madjzoi, who said there was an agenda to destroy Brics and increase Starlink’s presence in Mzansi.

“But both of these agendas are catastrophic for the white South African business class because they still own this whole economy,” said the Huku singer.

Starlink in SA

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by Musk’s SpaceX, providing satellite internet access coverage to more than 60 countries. SpaceX began launching Starlink satellites in 2019.

The Musk-owned internet provider is already available in South Africa’s neighbouring countries such as Zambia, Mozambique and Botswana.

“Do you know how much MTN and co will suffer if Starlink gets to come here? And since almost all of our economy is white owned, it’s white companies that actually stand to gain from BRICS,” Madjozi said in her slew of tweets.

The muso hasn’t been the only one pushing back on Starlink’s presence in South Africa.

In his media briefing on Monday, EFF leader Julius Malema said Musk shouldn’t be given any special treatment for his desire to bring the company to the country of his birth.

Malema referred to Starlink being exempted from the country’s black economic empowerment (BEE) laws.

Starlink wrote to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) requesting it to “rethink” its licensing rules for foreign-based companies.

“Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment is a policy that should be implemented whether there is Elon Musk involved or not — it must not be a policy for certain people and a policy for other people,” said Malema.

“Whatever Elon Musk wants to come and do here, they must make sure there is participation of the previously disadvantaged people. Black people must participate in that transaction.”

From Wednesday until Friday this week, Icasa will hold oral hybrid public hearings on the proposed new Licensing Framework for Satellite Services.

