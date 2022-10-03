‘Never been knocked down before’: Priddy Ugly reacts to his loss to Cassper Nyovest

Lethabo Malatsi

South African rapper Ricardo “Priddy Ugly” Moloi reacted to his pretty ugly loss over the weekend against record producer, Cassper Nyovest.

Taking to his Twitter account, in a series of tweets, the rapper said he has never been this knocked down before after Cassper beat him in less than one minute during the Celeb City 2 boxing match.

Priddy cited he did not use his jab adequately and that he created space between him and the Celeb City winner, which resulted in his loss. He further said he kept way too low and didn’t have his guard up right.

“What an experience! Never been knocked down before, so I got to give it to @casspernyovest – you definitely worked hard and earned your victory, well done champ! Boxing is exciting, entertaining; takes real guts, heart & discipline. Let’s continue supporting the sport,” Priddy wrote.

3. Kept way too low & didn’t have my guard up right – Exposed the flaws in my defence.

4. I never paced the fight, maybe I was too excited ????.

5. Never mind the weight difference, my opponent had more experience & was better prepared.



It was a clean victory for him, S/O!— SUN from the SOIL (@ItsPriddyUgly) October 2, 2022

What about isidima sakho? One round pho Yoh. pic.twitter.com/iiZab6pm3M— Kwazi (@Kwazi89740926) October 2, 2022

‘Your losses are displayed for the world to see’

With much smack talk between the rappers who were confident they would win leading to the fight on 1 October, inevitably there had to be one contender to take the punch, unfortunately, it was Priddy Ugly.

“[I have] survived the worst these last few months. I have been tested and had my life on the line several times and we still pushed through and showed up,” he added.

Being a public figure and competing on a public platform like Celeb City the odds are stacked against you and “your losses are displayed for the world to see”.

Lol first thing I respect you g ✌



But one question my g you were not high during that gig?????? pic.twitter.com/Lm8cTay2OC— Luhle Nqala (@luhle_nqala) October 2, 2022

‘Treat your losses as lessons’

With netizens poking fun at him, Ricardo further said that “the noise will be there, but ultimately it’s really about self. Pick yourself up, dust your shoulders and work harder – for you, not them.”

“Treat your losses as lessons. The thing about being public figures is that your wins, but mostly your losses are displayed for the world to see. With odds stacked against us, last night we fell, but the bounce back is where the character is built. Looking forward to the rise!

“As confidently as you take your wins, accept your L’s [losses] in the same manner, they are yours to keep, own them, learn from them & better yourself,” he concluded.

I didn't expect you to lose mara we move my nigga— #ivangeli❤️ (@thabangmasheleA) October 2, 2022

Mfethu log out????????. Stop this. Take the L and forget. Try regaining iTrust le Mama lakho.— ModernDay Laqhasha (@uKilla_K) October 2, 2022

I am truly sorry that you Lost. Losing isn't always the end, Sometimes it becomes the beginning. Failure is the opportunity to begin again intelligently



If you ever need a friend to talk to SOUL to SOUL, just know that I am here.— Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) October 2, 2022

