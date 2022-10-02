‘Is that it?’ Cassper beats Priddy Ugly in less than one minute

Sandisiwe Mbhele

It was a fight that rapper Cassper Nyovest had to win for the sake of his Celeb City boxing event that causes much publicity. Cassper vs Priddy Ugly caused much conversation on Twitter on Sunday morning.

The highly anticipated boxing match between hip-hop artists Cassper and Priddy Ugly took place at SunBet Arena in Tshwane on Saturday evening.

With much smack talk between rappers who were confident they would win, this boxing match didn’t cause as much excitement as the first.

Cassper’s first Celeb City occurred earlier in the year in April. He went up against actor and DJ, Naak Musiq however Cassper lost that fight.

With tickets sold out, some patrons paid up to R9,000 in the first fight with similar costs for the Cassper vs Priddy Ugly fight.

There were expectations that the main fight would last longer than it did and that people would get more money from their buck.

In a surprising turn of events, Cassper vs Priddy Ugly fight lasted less than one minute, in the first round.

This rather embarrassing for Priddy Ugly. He couldn’t even last just one full round. ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????



#CasspervsPriddyUgly pic.twitter.com/65btMkijaD— Andile Miya™ (@Ashiington) October 1, 2022

Priddy Ugly seemed unprepared for the fight and jabs that came from Cassper.

The referee decided to end the fight after one round with Cassper coming out on top.

Social media users couldn’t help but poke fun at Priddy Ugly after his loss, especially that his wife Bontle Modiselle was in attendance.

The dance choreographer looked very disappointed that her husband lost.

Cassper Nyovest was also praised for spotlighting boxing once again, as professional boxers also had matches during the event.

Should've watched it from home . Nagana bao betha in front of your wife ???????????????? #CasspervsPriddyUgly pic.twitter.com/HoCrF2UO3t— Andy (@Cripted_Mind) October 1, 2022

Cassper is doing more for Sport, Arts and Culture than the minister himself#CasspervsPriddyUgly— Innocent Mbokodo (@mbokodo_I) October 1, 2022

Went to the toilet when i come back the match is over #CasspervsPriddyUgly pic.twitter.com/8lBR1eJTPb— Cityzen (@Kush_Fourtwenty) October 1, 2022

They paid thousands for a 30 seconds fight ????#CasspervsPriddyUgly pic.twitter.com/zHcQ6uI5xZ— PovertyKiller_Official®️ (@PovertykillerB) October 1, 2022

Aaah but this fight was unfair guys…— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 1, 2022

Did the people who bought tickets get a refund? I am told all of them took out their phones to tweet that the fight has started & the moment they all pressed the ‘tweet’ button the fight was over. #CasspervsPriddyUgly— Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) October 1, 2022

Nyovest was happy to brag on Twitter and said he is ready for his big concert in December. He tweeted: “No more back and forth with trolls. We back on top!!! Y’all can argue alone there by loservile!!! Team Nyovest Run shit!!! Yo next is Fill up [December].”