Prince Andrew back in the royal family fold as commentators criticise Prince William and Kate Middleton for embracing him

Prince Andrew seemingly received an olive branch from his family this week, but royal experts have labelled this a 'mistake'.

Following months of what seemed like division in the royal family, it seems disgraced Prince Andrew has been embraced by the rest of the family after photos of him attending a church service together with the rest of the royals.

63 year-old Prince Andrew, who is the younger brother of King Charles 74, has been holding on to his royal dwelling, the Windsor mansion.

What was interesting about the drive to Craithe Kirk with the Prince and Princess of Wales, is it had been reported King Charles wanted his eldest son Prince William to move into the Windsor mansion.

People reported the Duke of York — who is no longer a working royal due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein — drove together.

Crathie Kirk is the go-to church for the British royals during stays in Scotland, and the outing comes amid the family’s first summer stay at Balmoral of King Charles’ reign.

Prince William, 41, drove to the service with his uncle in the front passenger seat and his wife in the back on the way there. The Princess of Wales, 41, switched seats with Andrew for the car ride after.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, 76, are continuing Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of privately vacationing in the Scottish Highlands in August and will likely remain there through his Accession Day.

Prince Andrew, also stepped back from public duties when his affiliation with Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting federal sex-trafficking charges, came to light.

In January 2022, the day after a judge rejected Prince Andrew’s attempt to have Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit against him dismissed, Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth had stripped her son of his military titles and patronages.

The Duke of York would no longer undertake public engagements as a working royal or use the “His Royal Highness” styling.

Prince William and Kate Middleton criticised

News of Prince Andrew being embraced by his family has triggered criticism from some royal commentators who think the move will leave a bad taste in the mouth of many.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been warned after they welcomed Prince Andrew to the royal fold following King Charles olive branch to him.

As reported by Express, royal expert Jack Royston dubbed it Prince William’s “mistake” after he was being pictured driving in a car with Prince Andrew.

The royal commentator, while speaking on Good Morning Britain, said: “I do read it as a public statement, it does suggest some thawing relations [between Andrew and the royals].”

He went on to say it was a ‘mistake’ on William’s part. “I think he needs to know Prince Andrew is radioactive and hated by a very large percentage of British society.”

Prince Andrew’s reputation is so ‘far in the mud’ he could cause reputational damage to them by this association, Jack Royston warned.

