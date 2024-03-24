Daily news update: War on rhino poaching, kidnapped Mooi River couple and Moscow concert attack

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, an Egyptian monk and a priest are expected to apply for bail next week after they were charged with the 12 March murders of three coptic monks.

SANParks employees will soon be subject to polygraph testing in a bid to curb rampant wildlife poaching crimes amid the ever-dwindling numbers of rhinos observed in South Africa.

Furthermore, gunmen who opened fire at a Moscow concert hall killed at least 115 people and wounded over 100 while sparking an inferno, authorities said Saturday, with the Islamic State group claiming responsibility.

‘Murdered and dismembered’: Was kidnapped Mooi River couple killed for muti?

The case of the missing Mooi River couple has taken a shock twist when it was revealed they were allegedly murdered days after being kidnapped and their bodies dismembered to be sold for muti in Johannesburg.

Mooi River couple Gillian Dinnis and her husband, Antony, was allegedly murdered for muti. Photo: Facebook

This disturbing update came to light this week during the bail hearing of one of the accused – the 22-year-old Lungelo Mkhize – at the Mooi River Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 19 March.

Read more here

War on rhino poaching: SANParks finally ready to roll out polygraph testing for staff

Don English, the head ranger for SANParks, told the media in a briefing at the Kruger National Park (KNP) this week that poaching syndicates had compromised SANParks rangers.

Rhino calf Blizzy and her mum, Wyntir. Photo: Facebook/ Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary

According to him, poaching has cost SANParks an estimated R240 million in the past 12 months, with 16 Kruger National Park field rangers recently charged for assisting poachers.

Read more here

Two Egyptian suspects back in court next week for brutal killing of coptic monks

Monk Saeed Basonda, 37, and priest Samuel ava Markos, 47, appeared in the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court on Friday on three counts of murder and one of violating the Immigration Act.

Two men react during their first appearance at the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court for the murder of three Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church Monks. Photo: Gallo Images/ Phill Magakoe

This after the gruesome discovery of the bodies of Father Takla Elsmwaeili Ayoub Attia Mossoud Mouss, Father Marcos Shawkat Nasry Morid Wanas Mina and Father Marcos Mofed Tawfek Isaac Youstos, at the Coptic Orthodox Church premises in Cullinan, east of Pretoria, where they all resided.

Read more here

Man arrested in Maputo as case of missing Sodwana Bay skipper gains momentum

A man has been taken into police custody in the latest development in the intriguing case of the missing Sodwana Bay skipper John Matambu which has been building momentum with Interpol joining the investigation.

Missing KwaZulu-Natal North Coast skipper John Matambu and his charter fishing ski-boat, MAGNUM TOO. Photos: NSRI

Today marks a week that Matambu disappeared like a needle in a haystack while on a charter with a mystery man on Saturday afternoon, 16 March.

Read more here

At least 115 dead in shock gun attack at Moscow concert

Attackers dressed in camouflage uniforms entered the building on Friday, opened fire and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb, according to a journalist for the RIA Novosti news agency at the scene.

This video grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Investigative Committee on March 23, 2024 shows a view of the Crocus City Hall, a day after a gun attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow. (Photo by Handout / RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE / AFP)

Fire quickly spread through the Crocus City concert hall in Moscow’s northern Krasnogorsk suburb, as smoke filled the building and screaming visitors rushed to emergency exits.

Read more here

Catherine, Princess of Wales announces cancer diagnosis

Catherine, Princess of Wales, on Friday announced that she has cancer and is in the early stages of chemotherapy, asking for “time, space and privacy” as she completes her treatment.

Well wishes are pouring in for Kate Middleton following cancer diagnosis. Picture: Instagram/@the_princess__of_wales

Kate, as she is widely known, said the discovery of cancer, after successful abdominal surgery in January, was “a huge shock” but she was “well and getting stronger every day”.

Read more here

WATCH: Gospel star recovering in hospital a month after losing mobility

Gospel star Fikile Mlomo recently took to social media to express her gratitude to fans for their love and support as she recovers in hospital.

Gospel star, Fikile Mlomo in hospital. Picture: Facebook/Fikile Mlomo

The singer revealed in a live stream a few days ago that she had been in the hospital for over a month as doctors try to figure out what is wrong with her.

Read more here

Understrength Chiefs and Pirates clash in DDC Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) head coach Vela Khumalo wants to see the stands full at Tsakane Stadium on Sunday when Amakhosi take on Orlando Pirates in a DDC Soweto derby.

Vela Khumalo wants Chiefs fans to come out in numbers against Pirates. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

“We urge Kaizer Chiefs supporters to come out in numbers as they usually do and give the boys all the support they need on Sunday,” Khumalo told the Chiefs official website.

Read more here

Sharks get the job done against Ulster, winning 22-12 in Durban

The Sharks got their second United Rugby Championship win of the season after defeating Ulster 22-12 on Saturday at Durban’s Kings Park.

Sharks winger Eduan Keyter scored his side’s second try in their win over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship. Picture: by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

The win is just what Sharks coach John Plumtree requested during the week as he looked to the game to give his side momentum ahead of the resumption of the Challenge Cup. The result also means the Sharks move from the bottom of the points table.

Read more here