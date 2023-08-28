PICS: Afrikaans film and TV stars shine bright at kykNET Silwerskerm Film Festival awards
This was the first year the Silwerskerm Film Festival awards recognised beloved television personalities as well as documentaries for their contribution to the entertainment industry.
Actor Clint Brink with his wife Steffi Van Wyk and their daughter at the kykNET Silwerskerm Fetival. Picture: kykNET/Retha Ferguson
The crème de la crème of the South African film and television industry put their best formal frocks on and shined even brighter than Mel Viljoen’s 10-carat diamond wedding ring at the Cape Town Convention Centre on Saturday night, 26 August for the kykNET Silwerskerm Film Festival awards.
Well-known personalities, from Afrikaans films, television shows and actuality programmes were recognised for the outstanding entertainment they brought to South African television screens on the kykNET channels for the period between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023.
Legendary journalist and news anchor Freek Robinson, who has kept South Africans informed for more than four decades, received a lifetime achievement award at the awards, as did befell veteran actor Cedwyn Joel, who excelled in theatre, film and television and captured the hearts of thousands of kykNET viewers as AB Samsodien in the soap Suidooster.
Speaking at the awards ceremony, Waldimar Pelser, Director: M-Net Premium channels called the exciting new awards ceremony at the CTICC, kykNET‘s biggest celebration of both film and TV, and said about all the stars in the audience: “The people sitting here tonight inspire us and carry us along. They also make us understand ourselves, our people and our country better.”
Silwerskerm Film Festival Award winners for film and television
TV: Best supporting role in a drama series: Nicole Holm – Donkerbos
Feature Film: Best supporting actor – Joshwin Dyson – Old Righteous Blues
Feature Film: Best supporting actress – Bianca Flanders – Frankie & Felipé
TV: Best newcomer in a telenovela or soap – Devonecia Swartz – Arendsvlei
TV: Best presenter: Cooking show- Alfred Adriaan – Roer!
TV: Best presenter in a lifestyle programme – Nataniël – Nataniël. Erik. Wolf.
TV: Best villain in a telenovela or soap – André Odendaal – Binnelanders
TV: Best presenter in a game show – Rian van Heerden – Wie word a miljoenêr
Short film: Best actor – Gershwin Mias – Die Blokke
Short film: Best actress – Roeline Daneel – As
TV: Best presenter in a talk show – Heindrich Wyngaard – KLOP!
TV: Best presenter in a reality show – Bertus Basson – In die Sop
TV: Best actor in a telenovela or soap – Dann-Jacques Mouton – Arendsvlei
TV: Best actress in a telenovela or soap – Cindy Swanepoel – Binnelanders
TV: Best TV moment of the year – Suidooster – Mnr. en Mev. Samsodien se troue
TV: Best actor in a comedy – Desiré Gardner – Magda Louw
TV: Best presenter in an outdoor programme – Dewald Visser – Mal kamper
TV: Best presenter in a magazine show – Hannes van Wyk – Kwêla
TV: Best actor in a drama – Edwin van der Walt – Donkerbos
TV: Best actress in a drama – Erica Wessels – Donkerbos
TV: Best TV-film – Vuurdoop – André Velts Films
TV: Best ensemble presenting team – La’t wiel
TV: Best presenter in an actuality programme – Lourensa Eckard – In gesprek
Best Short film – ’n Doop om stilte
TV: Personality of the year – Jonathan Rubain – Koortjies
Feature Film: Best director – Corné van Rooyen – Hans steek die Rubicon oor
Feature Film: Best actor – Pierre van Pletzen – Hans steek die Rubicon oor
Feature Film: Best actress – Carla Smith – Die tragiese saak van Pamina Vermaak
Feature Film: Best Feature Film – Hans steek die Rubicon oor
Here is the list of the winners for the technical awards:
- Feature Film: Best production design – Dean Abrahams – Old Righteous Blues
- Feature Film: Best original score – Edward George King – Old Righteous Blues
- Feature Film: Best script – Elanie Rupping, Bibi Slippers – Die tragiese saak van Pamina Vermaak
- Feature Film: Best sound design – Tim Pringle – Blindelings
- Feature Film: Best cinematography – Johannes Pieter Nel – Die tragiese saak van Pamina Vermaak
- Feature Film: Best editing – Eva du Preez – Die tragiese saak van Pamina Vermaak
- Haezer – Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor
- Short film: Best cinematography – Alfonzo Franke – Die Blokke
- Short film: Best original score – Edward George King – Volle bors
- Short film: Best sound design – Adriaan Drotsché (Audiopimps) – Die Swart Draak ontwaak
- Short film: Best editing – Johannes Pieter Nel – Die Swart Draak ontwaak
- Short film: Best production design – Burger Meyer – Karen
- Short film: Best script – Roxanne Blaise & Mujaahid Valley – Die Blokke
- Short film: Best directing – Emilie Badehorst & Kanya Viljoen – ‘n Doop om stilte
- Best documentary – Besmet
- Documentary: Best directing – Reginald Hufkie & Frankie Opperman – Langafstand
- Documentary: Best editing – Adi van der Walt – Besmet
- Documentary: Best sound design – Call of the Wild – Renier van Niekerk
