Royal News: Prince William scolded for not attending FIFA World Cup final

Prince William has faced criticism over his absence at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final where England took on Spain. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Prince William has come under fire for not flying with his daughter to Australia to cheer on the England women’s football team in the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Lionesses we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow, We’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world. Go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves,” said William, Prince of Wales in a video prior Sunday’s final.

Princess Charlotte, holding a football as she sat next to her father on a bench, added: “Good luck, Lionesses.”

But this was seen as insufficient support by English journalist, author and television presenter Jane Moore reports The Express UK.

“But why the hell didn’t William hop on a flight with his young daughter and go in person to the game?” Moore wrote in her column in The Sun.

The 61-year-old said the royals cheering from the stands would have been a great PR boost for the monarchy “but also in Australia, where the debate rumbles on over whether to dump the monarchy and become a republic”.

“His absence was a rare misstep by our future King. After all, what’s the point of the monarchy if they don’t turn up for such an important event on the world stage?”

William posted his commiserations after the game on Sunday, writing; “Although it’s the result none of us wanted, Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud. Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories.”

Shameful

Former England goalkeeper Pauline Cope branded it a “shame” William had not travelled to Australia, saying: “This should have been pencilled in his diary from day dot after we won the Euros and qualified for the World Cup.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, who travelled to Australia to watch the match with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, defended the royal, saying: “Prince William is, of course, the president of the FA and is a tremendous supporter of the sport.

“I know that he’s disappointed that he isn’t able to be here today but he has sent a message of good luck to the Lionesses.”

Tour backlash

The UK Express report a friend of Thomas Markle, Meghan’s estranged father, is offering tourists the opportunity to drive through some of the most famous sights of Montecito, where the Sussexes live. But this quick money-making scheme has faced backlash and was scrapped.

The tour, which promises to take visitors within feet of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s home, has caused outrage over the threat to the family’s privacy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left behind royal life in 2020, have said in the past that they wish to bring up their young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet away from the spotlight.

The bus tour, advertised as the ‘Royal Celebrity Tour of Los Angeles and Montecito’, is being led by photographer Karl Larsen, a close friend of Meghan’s father Thomas Markle and is being sold for £958.84 (R22 699,73) for a group of six, reported The Mirror.

It was first listed on the website Tripening, where Mr Larsen wrote the description: “I’m the world-famous celebrity photographer Karl Larsen, a best friend of Thomas Markle (Meghan’s father) and the guy with a stunning exclusive portfolio of pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together in Montecito.”

He added that he was the “only person” who knew the truth about what happened between Meghan and her father, and promised to give tourists an “in-depth” tour of the area Meghan grew up in, including her old homes and schools, and various Montecito hotspots that she and Harry have been spotted at.

