Royal News: Former butler fuels rumours of Prince Harry and Meghan turbulence

Compiled by Bonginkosi Tiwane

The royal couple, currently living in North America, is said to be going through a turbulent time in their marriage, this could be the reason why the pair never publicly celebrated their fifth anniversary two weeks ago.

According to Sky News Australia, Prince Harry has ‘woken up to the truth’ and is only staying in the marriage with Meghan for his children, royal sources claim.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could soon be headed for a messy divorce, according to several sources with in-depth royal knowledge.

Rumours of the pair’s marriage being on the rocks have been circulating over the past few weeks and have been seemingly confirmed by former royal butler Paul Burrell and Lady Colin Campbell.

Paul Burrell – who served as Princess Diana’s butler until her death in 1997 – has claimed Prince Harry is only staying in his marriage to watch his children Archie and Lilibet grow up.

NOW READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rattled after high-speed car chase in New York

News Corp columnist Louise Roberts said Mr Burrell’s revelations were “very interesting to hear”.

“He thinks that Harry is sort of being the spouse that won’t leave because he doesn’t want to miss his children,” Roberts told Sky News Australia’s Royal Report.

Adding to the reports around the pair’s allegedly failing marriage, Lady Colin Campbell has claimed to have heard Prince Harry has contacted divorce lawyers from five different sources.

“Swirling together, it’s not painting a very positive picture of things at home for them,” Roberts added.

ALSO READ: Royal news: Diana planned to move to US without her sons before she died

Disgraced broadcaster no-longer an ambassador of The Prince’s Trust following scandal

The former host of This Morning Phillip Schofield seems to have been removed from The Prince’s Trust after confessing to cheating on his wife, with a young male colleague.

The 61-year-old TV host is nowhere to be seen on the official website as an ambassador.

On his own website, Phillip appears to have removed any mention of being a Prince’s Trust ambassador, with the site simply referring to him as a ‘broadcaster, author, and wine-lover’.

Previously, the TV presenter’s ‘About Page’ had detailed his work with the organisation, which was founded by King Charles in 1976, to help disadvantaged people under 30 in the UK.

ALSO READ: Royal News: King Charles’ secret to diet revealed, late Queen’s right-hand woman shown the door