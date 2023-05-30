South Africa’s Pretty Yende appointed WHO Goodwill Ambassador

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

In what could be one of the most exciting times in Pretty Yende’s career, after performing at King Charles’ coronation a few weeks ago, the European-based singer has been appointed as an ambassador by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Arts and Health.

Yende hadn’t responded to The Citizen’s questions at the time of publishing, but the soprano did comment on a statement by WHO.

“I am delighted to be appointed a WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Arts and Health. I hope to help establish a foundation for continued investigation into the arts being a fundamental ingredient in improving our physical, mental, and social well-being. I am grateful to WHO for paving the way for new research and providing their global platform to spread the word and generate research on the connection of arts and health.

“I look forward to all the possibilities to do essential work in my native South Africa and globally for a better and healthier tomorrow,” added the damsel from eMkhondo (formerly known as Piet Retief).

Work of the ambassadors

Yende was appointed together with fellow performer Renee Fleming of the US.

According to the statement, the appointment of the artists underscore the profound link between arts and health.

“Engagement in creative activities, such as music, art, and dance, positively impacts physical, mental health, social well-being, and overall quality of life.,” reads the statement.

“Through their roles as Goodwill Ambassadors, Fleming and Yende will promote the integration of arts into healthcare systems, advocate for access to creative arts therapies, and champion the importance of artistic expression in improving health outcomes globally.”

The WHO’s Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who a number of people globally will remember for dishing out Covid updates during the height of the pandemic, was excited to bestow this ambassadorship on the two vocalists.

Commenting on the appointment, the WHO’s director-general said: “WHO is honoured to have Renée Fleming and Pretty Yende join as Goodwill Ambassadors for Arts and Health. Their unparalleled talent, dedication to the arts, and commitment to advancing health and well-being make them ideal ambassadors for this important cause.

“Their involvement will inspire individuals, communities and policymakers to recognise and harness the transformative power of the arts in the pursuit of better health for all.”

