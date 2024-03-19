Russians declare King Charles ‘dead’ as Prince William’s ‘mistress’ falls out of the closet again

The British Embassy in Kyiv have rubbished rumours of King Charles’ death as Prince William’s alleged mistress rumours resurface.

Kate Middleton and King Charles of the UK have found themselves at the center of conspiracy theories. Picture: Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

One of the downfalls of celebrity life is the lack of privacy. In just a week, the UK’s Royal Family has been victim to enough conspiracies to make hopeful celebs rethink their ambitions of fame.

On Monday news of King Charles III being dead broke out in Russia. According to The Guardian, the rumour spread after being shared on a Telegram channel used by Vedomosti, one of Russia’s most respected business newspapers.

There was a photo of Charles in ceremonial military uniform and the curt caption: “British King Charles III has died.”

It made it through Russian internet channels, including Readovka, a pro-Kremlin Telegram channel with more than 2.35 million subscribers. The rumour was rapidly quashed by the British Embassy in Kyiv.

In February, King Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that during the 75-year-old monarch’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual,” the palace said.

Royal conspiracies

The conspiracy around King Charles’ demise follows that of Kate Middleton’s whereabouts.

Conspiracies surrounding the Princess of Wales’ whereabouts have been rife after Catherine apologised for editing the photo with her kids, this after it was cited by global photo agencies for manipulation.

Some netizens have made assumptions questioning whether Catherine is still alive or if her surgery was actually for her abdomen.

Charles Spencer, younger brother to the late Princess Diana, officially weighed in on all the conspiracy theories surrounding the disappearance of Kate Middleton.

“I do worry about what happened to the truth,” Spencer, 59, told the BBC in an interview on Sunday.

“I think it was more dangerous back in the day,” Earl Spencer said in the interview.

“I think if I look back to ’97 and Diana’s death, I think the circumstances of her death [were] so shocking that it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it couldn’t do, not because they had a moral judgment but because it was unacceptable.”

The ‘mistress’

Kate Middleton’s absence have resurfaced rumours of an affair between Prince William and Lady Rose Hanbury.

According to Glamour, the tale started in March 2019, when The Sun published a report that Kate Middleton had a “terrible falling out” with her close friend Rose Hanbury (a.k.a. the Marchioness of Cholmondeley).

At the time a source allegedly claimed Prince William wanted to “play peacemaker” between the pair, so that he and Middleton could remain friends with Hanbury and her husband, David Cholmondeley.

The theory seemed to resonate enough for Stephen Colbert to mention the rumors in his opening monologue on 12 March.

“The kingdom has been all a flutter about the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton,” Colbert said. “Well, now Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

However, Hanbury – through her lawyers – has dismissed the rumours of an affair as false.

