Finish the year on a high, Boks

Despite missing key players due to home club committments, the Springboks still boast vast experience across their matchday squad.

While we admire Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ innovations and surprises, even the most ardent rugby supporter will raise eyebrows if former world champion number eight Duane Vermeulen takes to the field against Wales in Cardiff tomorrow.

Due to the Boks final fixture falling outside World Rugby’s official Test window, a depleted Bok team was named as they look to finish their end-of-year tour with a fifth win from five Tests, having already defeated Japan, France, Italy and Ireland.

They have won 11 of their 13 Tests this year and defended their Rugby Championship title with a win each against New Zealand and Australia and a pair of victories against Argentina.

The Boks also granted a few players leave to strengthen their home clubs for the United Rugby Championship, which starts again this weekend.

Vermeulen announced his retirement after helping the Boks win a back-to-back World Cup title in 2023 – their fourth in total – having played 76 Tests.

He is now part of the Boks coaching structure.

ALSO READ: Boks are truly a dream team

Should there be late injuries, Vermeulen was tongue-in-cheek named player 25 and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu as his 24th player.

Wales are missing 13 front-line players for this Test, the Boks 12.

However, the Boks are still able to field a squad with 525 caps in the starting line-up and 374 on the bench.

That’s telling and even if Vermeulen is to unlikely take the field, you’d know he would not take a step back.

Go Boks, let’s finish 2025 on a high.

ALSO READ: ‘Great to be back in the mix,’ says Grobbelaar ahead of Wales match