Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Finish the year on a high, Boks

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

28 November 2025

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Despite missing key players due to home club committments, the Springboks still boast vast experience across their matchday squad.

Finish the year on a high, Boks

The national rugby team. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

While we admire Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ innovations and surprises, even the most ardent rugby supporter will raise eyebrows if former world champion number eight Duane Vermeulen takes to the field against Wales in Cardiff tomorrow.

Due to the Boks final fixture falling outside World Rugby’s official Test window, a depleted Bok team was named as they look to finish their end-of-year tour with a fifth win from five Tests, having already defeated Japan, France, Italy and Ireland.

They have won 11 of their 13 Tests this year and defended their Rugby Championship title with a win each against New Zealand and Australia and a pair of victories against Argentina.

The Boks also granted a few players leave to strengthen their home clubs for the United Rugby Championship, which starts again this weekend.

Vermeulen announced his retirement after helping the Boks win a back-to-back World Cup title in 2023 – their fourth in total – having played 76 Tests.

He is now part of the Boks coaching structure.

ALSO READ: Boks are truly a dream team

Should there be late injuries, Vermeulen was tongue-in-cheek named player 25 and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu as his 24th player.

Wales are missing 13 front-line players for this Test, the Boks 12.

However, the Boks are still able to field a squad with 525 caps in the starting line-up and 374 on the bench.

RELATED ARTICLES

That’s telling and even if Vermeulen is to unlikely take the field, you’d know he would not take a step back.

Go Boks, let’s finish 2025 on a high.

ALSO READ: ‘Great to be back in the mix,’ says Grobbelaar ahead of Wales match

Read more on these topics

rugby Springboks (Bokke/Boks) Wales

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend
Politics Will G20 countries help South Africa after US tries to bar it from 2026 meeting?
News Who’s vying for NPA top job alongside Simelane? What you need to know about the candidates
News ‘Salvaging’ R360m tenders and redirecting targets: Inside ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi
South Africa ‘SA does not appreciate insults,’ Ramaphosa says after Trump bars Pretoria from G20 Summit in US

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships