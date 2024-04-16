Prince William to return to public duties for first time since Kate’s cancer announcement (VIDEO)

William has been enjoying time with his wife and three children during the Easter holidays over the past few weeks. However, they are set to return to school tomorrow, Wednesday, April 17, to start the new school term.

Prince William is set to resume his royal duties on Thursday, marking his first public appearances since the announcement of the princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis.

During his engagements, he will visit Surrey and west London to shine a spotlight on the positive impact that local community and environmental organisations are making through their efforts, Sky News reports.

The 41-year-old future king will visit a food redistribution charity and a youth centre. These events will mark the prince’s first public appearances since Catherine Middleton shared that she was undergoing preventive chemotherapy after the discovery of cancer during scheduled abdominal surgery.

The heir’s most recent official engagement took place on 20 March, when he visited Combermere Barracks in Windsor in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards. Just two days later, Kate shared a deeply personal and emotional video message revealing her cancer diagnosis, Express reports.

Reducing food waste, an issue that King Charles has supported in recent years, has numerous environmental benefits. This includes lowering emissions from landfills, which play a part in causing climate change.

One of the prince’s main priorities is protecting the environment for future generations. In 2020, he introduced The Earthshot Prize, a worldwide environmental award and platform aimed at uncovering, rewarding, celebrating, and expanding innovative solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.

In the message revealing the diagnosis last month, Kate said: “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time”.

