Royal news: Well wishes flood in for Kate Middleton amid cancer battle

The Princess of Wales revealed in a touching video that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Well wishes are pouring in for Kate Middleton following cancer diagnosis. Picture: Instagram/@the_princess__of_wales

Fans worldwide are rallying behind the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, following her courageous revelation of cancer diagnosis.

In a touching video, Kate opened up about her battle with cancer and ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

She revealed that she underwent major abdominal surgery in London in January, initially believing her condition was non-cancerous.

However, post-surgery tests indicated that she had cancer, prompting her medical team to recommend chemotherapy.

“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she added.

Kate’s recovery journey

Kate emphasised the importance of taking time to recover. She also opened up about breaking the news to her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirit,” she said, also highlighting the invaluable support of her husband, Prince William.

The princess also expressed her need for privacy as she undergoes treatment. She also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and understanding from well-wishers during this challenging time.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding while I’ve been recovering from surgery.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”

Wrapping up her statement, Kate said she will be taking some time off from her royal duties until she is able to return.

“At this time, I’m also thinking of all those whose lives are being affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose hope,” she concluded.

Well wishes for the Princess of Wales

Many people have taken to their social media platforms to wish the Princess of Wales well and here are a few reactions for X.

I wish Kate Middleton the Princess of Wales a speedy recovery from Cancer.



But it's not her who needs our support and well wishes, it's the hundreds of thousands in the UK with Cancer who can't get the treatment they need on our broken NHS.



It's that we should be talking about. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) March 22, 2024

🟣Wishing the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, a speedy recovery. Godspeed @KensingtonRoyal.🙏🏽✨ pic.twitter.com/yHYRVAlXqc — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) March 23, 2024

Princess of Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Kate Middleton Has Cancer.



Get Well Soon ❤️‍🩹pic.twitter.com/7xFV1g7q4D — 𝔸𝕝𝕚 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕙𝕓𝕒𝕫 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕦𝕕𝕙𝕣𝕪 (@sospunjab) March 22, 2024

