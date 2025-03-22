Princes’ alleged rude nicknames for Queen Camilla: A glimpse behind palace doors

Once seen as an unwelcome intruder, Queen Camilla was reportedly dubbed with three nicknames by William and Harry, reflecting their early resentment.

While initial tensions marked their early interactions with Queen Camilla, William and Harry acknowledged her role in their father’s life. Picture: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain

In the shadow of Buckingham Palace, where tradition reigns supreme, family tensions have often simmered beneath the surface.

Recent revelations from royal author Tom Quinn’s book, Yes, Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, shed light on the reported nicknames Princes William and Harry assigned to their stepmother, Queen Camilla, reflecting the tensions of their early relationship.​ According to Quinn, Kensington Palace staffers often heard William and Harry call Camilla vicious nicknames.

Kensington Palace staff are like secret agents, always watching, always listening. While most keep mum out of respect for the royals, a few spill the tea. This gives royal fans a peek behind the velvet curtains of palace life.

According to Quinn, both princes reportedly referred to Camilla by several unflattering nicknames during their youth. These included “Lady Macbeth,” “Cruella de Vil,” and the “Witch of the West.” Showbiz Cheatsheet reported that these monikers, referencing infamous female antagonists known for their ambition and ruthlessness, suggested the brothers’ initial resistance to accepting Camilla into the royal fold.

Camilla’s reluctance towards queenship

The book further reveals that Camilla was hesitant about ascending to the role of queen. She reportedly expressed disdain for royal protocols, often questioning their necessity.

Quinn notes that Camilla would regularly express her discomfort with royal formalities, highlighting her initial reluctance to embrace the traditional expectations of her position.

How the relationship has evolved

Over time, the relationship between the two princes and Camilla has evolved. While initial tensions marked their early interactions, William and Harry acknowledged her role in their father’s life. Harry reflects on his complex feelings toward gaining a step-parent in his memoir Spare. He recognised his father’s enduring affection for his wife. ​

The journey from discord to acceptance within the royal family underscores the complexities of blending personal relationships with public duties. According to Royal-Insider, the alleged nicknames and Camilla’s reservations about her role highlight the challenges those within the monarchy face as they navigate familial bonds amidst the expectations of their public positions.​

