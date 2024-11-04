Rachel Kolisi thanks fans for support after Siya split

'This is so hard. I have genuinely been overwhelmed by kindness and love and I’m so grateful. Fully committed to my healing journey.'

Rachel Kolisi thanked her fans on social media for their support amid her breakup with husband Siya. Picture: Facebook/Rachel Kolisi

A week after the news broke about Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s split, Rachel took to social media to express her gratitude, saying she’s been overwhelmed by all the love and kindness she’s received.

The couple announced their separation on 22 October on their Instagram accounts that they’re ending their eight-year marriage.

In their statement, the Kolisis said they are committed to keeping their friendship and co-parenting strong as they step into this new chapter.

A week after the announcement, Rachel took to Facebook saying, “This is so hard. I have genuinely been overwhelmed by kindness and love and I’m so grateful. Fully committed to my healing journey. Peace is my portion.”

Fans wish Rachel peace

Fans reacted with 1600 messages of support in this difficult time:

Nwabisa Sniperkazi Bodoza wrote: “We love you Rachel… You still remain an Amazing Woman .”

Alison Jane de Chazal shared her own experience: “May the journey ahead give you peace and contentment. I have been in your position, so I speak from experience. There is life after divorce. May God Bless you always .”

Ncebakazi Kazichukwu Delani wished her peace by writing: “Peace that surpasses all understanding is your portion. We love you and we are praying for you. God is with you and your family, even in this situation.”

Journey takes an unexpected turn

Siya and Rachel first met in 2012 at a dinner party in Stellenbosch, where a friendship blossomed and ignited the start of their love story. At the time, Siya was a professional rugby player, and Rachel was working as a marketing executive. They enjoyed their first official date in 2013.

In 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Nicholas Siyamthanda Kolisi. Shortly after, they opened their home to Siya’s two siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, who had lost their mother in 2009. That same year, they got engaged and married in 2016.

Siya made history in 2018 as the first black captain of the Springboks, leading the team to victory in the 2019 Rugby World Cup. In 2020, Siya and Rachel established The Kolisi Foundation to address inequality in South Africa. Their adventure continued as the family relocated to France, where Siya took on new challenges with Racing 92.

In 2023, Siya once again led the Springboks to triumph in the Rugby World Cup. However, in 2024, the family returned to South Africa, where Siya joined the Sharks. Soon after, Rachel and Siya announced their divorce on social media.

