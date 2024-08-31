Radio and TV personality Thabiso Sikwane passes away

Thabiso Sikwane during an interview about her new show on Power FM on January 21, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave)

The Sikwane and Matladi families have confirmed the death of broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane, who passed away on Saturday.

Sikwane was 50 years old.

She was married to DJ Fresh (real name Thato Sikwane) for 20 years until their divorce in 2022.

“It is with profound sadness to announce the passing of Thabiso, who dedication and passion for Christ, family life and the media and entertainment industry left an indelible mark on colleagues and audiences alike,” said the family in a statement.

“During her illustrious career on radio and tv she produced, hosted and covered significant events, shaped narratives and inspired many. We are deeply saddened by this loss and pray her legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

Her death comes just a day after DJ Fresh announced her as a guest on his podcast, where he described her as someone who wanted to save the world.

Thabiso Sikwane‼️ That’s post …



That’s the guest on WAW What A Week today. We have known each other since she read news on my show in 1998, & this is the first time I interview her.



I’M Excited & nervous ‼️



— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) August 30, 2024

Condolences have been pouring in since her passing.

Our profound condolences to her children, family, friends and the media industry on the passing of a legendary broadcaster, a loving mother, sister, aunt and colleague – Thabiso Sikwane.#RIPThabisoSikwane pic.twitter.com/yPtiF4SoB5 August 31, 2024

Another death hits entertainment world

In other news, the Mbangeni family also announced the death of praise poet Jessica Mbangeni on Saturday.

Dr. Bishop Jessica was a beacon of light, a voice of wisdom, and a source of inspiration to many. Her contributions to our community and the world as a praise poet, spiritual leader and cultural ambassador were immeasurable, and her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched,” said the family in a statement.

“During this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy as we mourn her passing. We are deeply appreciative of the love and support from friends, fans and the community, but we request that you give us the space to grieve as a family.”

Memorial and funeral arrangements will be communicated in the coming days.