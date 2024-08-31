Radio and TV personality Thabiso Sikwane passes away
Sikwane was 50 years old.
Thabiso Sikwane during an interview about her new show on Power FM on January 21, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave)
The Sikwane and Matladi families have confirmed the death of broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane, who passed away on Saturday.
Sikwane was 50 years old.
She was married to DJ Fresh (real name Thato Sikwane) for 20 years until their divorce in 2022.
“It is with profound sadness to announce the passing of Thabiso, who dedication and passion for Christ, family life and the media and entertainment industry left an indelible mark on colleagues and audiences alike,” said the family in a statement.
“During her illustrious career on radio and tv she produced, hosted and covered significant events, shaped narratives and inspired many. We are deeply saddened by this loss and pray her legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”
ALSO READ: ‘She changed so many lives’: Tributes flood in for Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule
Her death comes just a day after DJ Fresh announced her as a guest on his podcast, where he described her as someone who wanted to save the world.
Condolences have been pouring in since her passing.
Another death hits entertainment world
In other news, the Mbangeni family also announced the death of praise poet Jessica Mbangeni on Saturday.
Dr. Bishop Jessica was a beacon of light, a voice of wisdom, and a source of inspiration to many. Her contributions to our community and the world as a praise poet, spiritual leader and cultural ambassador were immeasurable, and her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched,” said the family in a statement.
“During this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy as we mourn her passing. We are deeply appreciative of the love and support from friends, fans and the community, but we request that you give us the space to grieve as a family.”
ALSO READ: Tributes pour in for William Smith, SA’s beloved TV teacher
Memorial and funeral arrangements will be communicated in the coming days.
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.