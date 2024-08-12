‘She changed so many lives‘: Tributes flood in for Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule

Zanele passed away in the early hours of Monday in hospital...

Tributes continue to pour in for Ukhozi FM presenter and Crown Gospel Music Awards founder Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule.

Zanele’s husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, confirmed her passing in a statement released on Monday.

He said she died in the early hours of Monday, 12 August, at Parklands Hospital.

Bishop Nkambule also expressed heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of prayers, love, and support the family has received throughout Zanele’s illness.

“The family would appreciate privacy as we navigate through this challenging time,” he added.

Fans and industry colleagues have since taken to social media platforms to pay tribute to the late star.

‘She changed so many lives’

Popular philanthropist BI Phakhathi tweeted: “Mom Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule was a visionary leader and a woman of purpose. She changed so many lives, including mine. To my mother, we are grateful for your impact [on] this generation. It is so painful to lose her. Rest in God’s hands, Mama.”

Mom Zanele Mbokazi Nkambule is a visionary leader and a woman of purpose. She changed so many lives including mine. To my mother we are grateful for your impact in this generation. So painful to lose her. Rest In God's hands mama 💔🕊#RIPZaneleMbokazi pic.twitter.com/fEiS6Pt02i — BI Phakathi (@biphakathi) August 12, 2024

Gospel star Sibusiso Banda wrote: “You’ve broken my heart; our industry will never be the same. Like you used to say, ‘Asakhile la’.

“You loved all of us and celebrated all my wins in life. I’ll miss your advice, love, and support. We arranged prayers, prayed, did our best, and left the rest to God. What a pioneer, what a woman, the midwife of dreams, a CEO, founder, philanthropist, etc.”

Sigqemeke engeqiwa ntwala sikhala ezimathonsi!



Siwumndeni womsakazo Ukhozi FM sithi dudu emndenini wakwaMbokazi kanye no wakwaNkambule, abalaleli kanye nabangani.



Lala uphumule MaMbokazi-Nkambule, uyohlezi usezinhlizweni zethu#RIPZaneleMbokazi pic.twitter.com/EGUmCqL0e7 — Ukhozi FM Official 📻 (@ukhozi_fm) August 12, 2024

Zanele’s cancer diagnosis

The 52-year-old media personality was reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer after falling ill in April this year and underwent surgery after experiencing shortness of breath.

In June this year, gospel artists and preachers hosted a prayer for her recovery at the Assemblies of God church in Sandton.

The attendance list included legendary gospel singers and preachers like Rebecca Malope, Bishop Benjamin Dube, Sfiso Mabuza, Solly Mahlangu, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, and others.

“Humbled by this gesture, may God be glorified… Grateful to all artists and preachers (I know there are many more, but I could not include them all in one poster),” Zanele wrote on Instagram.

