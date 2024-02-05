‘Kanti, when do you start work?’: Ramaphosa dragged for ‘Woke Up’ Tyla post

President Cyril Ramaphosa got roasted on social media for his congratulatory message to SA's Grammy-winning songstress Tyla.

Tyla, winner of the ‘African Music Performance’ award for “Water” attends the 66th Grammy Awards at Peacock Theater on 4 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. President Cyril Ramaphosa fumbles with his mask during one of his Covid-19 ‘family meetings’. Emma McIntyre/ Getty Images via AFP and X @GoodThingsGuy

South Africans were quick to pounce on President Cyril Ramaphosa after his “Woke up to the News” X post in which he congratulated Johannesburg-born Tyla on bagging her first Grammy award on Sunday.

The 22-year-old hitmaker came out tops with her song Water in the newly added category for Best African Music Performance against fellow nominees Musa Keys and Burna Boy.

Cyril Ramaphosa blasted for Tyla post

With Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) looming large this Thursday, social media users could not resist dragging the president for the wording of his message, commenting that he “woke up very late” for someone who is the leader of a country.

“We congratulate, and we celebrate with you. Your win affirms South Africa’s sustained success in various international fora. Thank you for your authenticity and for flying the flag.”

Woke up to the news of our very own Tyla winning the Best African Music Performance for her song ‘Water’ at the #Grammys. She is the youngest African to win such a prestigious award, adding herself to list of eminent South African artists and musicians who have made an indelible… pic.twitter.com/rNROSAuH1W — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 5, 2024

What about Dricus du Plessis…and electioneering?

The question was also raised as to why Ramaphosa never congratulated South African mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Dricus du Plessis for his UFC middleweight title win recently, with one X user @krugersville raising the matter of the upcoming 2024 national and provincial elections.

“She’s not voting for the ANC, forget about it, Mr President!”

She’s not voting for anc , forget about it president !! pic.twitter.com/5mrVpsOrRU — Dr.STAN_KRUGER 🇮🇹 (@krugersville) February 5, 2024

When does @dricusduplessis receive his congratulations? 🤔 — Mr Deedz (@Mr__Deedz) February 5, 2024

‘You can’t even supply water to KZN’

Internationally renowned South African musician, producer and parody artist David Scott aka The Kiffness also weighed in with a reference to the title of Tyla’s award-winning song and the water crisis in KwaZulu-Natal:

“Meanwhile, you can’t even supply ‘water’ in KZN.”

Meanwhile you can't even supply "water" in KZN. — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) February 5, 2024

@GodessOshun commented on the cost-of-living crisis and rising interest rates which has been impacting negatively on the nation:

“Our economy is on its knees and the president wakes up at 9am? Register to vote, please.”

You woke up at 09:25am? 🤨🤨🤨 REGISTER TO VOTE https://t.co/ORvZnrd449 — Pro Sleepist (@cryshots) February 5, 2024

@RoundHouseBet referred to the president’s now-famous “mask fumble” when he addressed the nation in 2020 during Covid-19 hard lockdown:

“Trying to remove your sleepwear and realising what’s happening in SA.”

Trying to remove yoursleep wear and realising what’s happening in SA😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UoWr6BR7iE — BETaWAY (@RoundHouseBet) February 5, 2024

You only waking up now? Kanti when do you start at work wena? pic.twitter.com/WRWwjocBAS — m a s h è s h a 💨 (@_mashesha) February 5, 2024

Indoda ayivuki ngo 9 mhlekazi.. pic.twitter.com/mqryHFq9TT — ChrisEcxel (@ChrisEcxel102) February 5, 2024

Mr President you woke up Late.🙄



Tyla made our Country proud😘👏👏👏👏As a celebration, you should cancel loadshedding schedules for this week.Our next win as a Country will be When You and all the other Elderly ruling this Country are out of Parliament🤝 pic.twitter.com/tVYKg69q27 — Stacey🌷GIRLFREEN🌷 (@LittleS50544962) February 5, 2024

Iyavilapha le-outi. Taxi drivers wake up before him 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xKn2lxKza8 — BlaqMarvl (@BlaqMarvl) February 5, 2024

WATCH: Tyla’s ‘Water’

Singing sensation Tyla toured with rapper Chris Brown during February and March 2023 before releasing her hit song Water in July.

