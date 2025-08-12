The streets of Katlehong were filled with angry residents last week after the release of reality TV personality Wandi Ndlovu.

Wandi Ndlovu, 26, along with her mother and sister Ntombifuthi, walked out of custody on 5 August after being granted bail. The trio had spent two weeks behind bars following an altercation at the family home that ended with Linda Ndlovu’s death.

After appearing at Palm Ridge Magistrate’sCourt last week, Wandi was released on bail and posted about it on social media.

Bail sparks community backlash

According to witnesses, tensions began on a Friday night when Wandi’s mother confronted her brother about playing loud music in his backroom. A heated argument allegedly escalated into a physical fight, leaving her injured.

Wandi, her sister Ntombifuthi, and a younger sibling, reportedly a minor, went to confront Linda. At some point during the confrontation, Linda was allegedly stabbed multiple times and later found outside, where he died before paramedics could intervene.

Attorney celebrates release

The family is represented by attorney Dumisani Mabunda, well-known for high-profile cases such as the “Dr.” Matthew Lani matter. Outside the courthouse, Mabunda praised the bail decision, calling it “a fair outcome under the circumstances”.

Police have yet to issue an official statement, and the next court date for Wandi and her family remains unconfirmed.

Social media divides public opinion

Shortly after her release, Wandi took to social media, posting “God is good” alongside a smiling photo.

She hinted that she would tell her side of the story in due time.

However, a voice note allegedly from Wandi’s family member has been circulating online, claiming Linda was stabbed three times and left outside in the cold. “He wasn’t killed by the wounds, but because he was left out there,” the voice says.

The post and circulating audio have deepened the divide, with some fans offering prayers while others call for justice.

Katlehong residents demand action

On Tuesday evening, dozens of Katlehong residents marched to Wandi’s house, which she reportedly built after returning from Nigeria, where she worked as an adult entertainer. The crowd sang protest songs, waved placards, and demanded that the accused never set foot back in the neighbourhood.

Community leaders say Linda Ndlovu, believed to be the household breadwinner, was a well-liked figure in the area. “He was the one who made sure everyone ate. His death has left a gap that no one can fill,” said one neighbour.

Others fear tensions will escalate if Wandi or her family return home before the trial concludes.

The case has become one of the most discussed stories in local entertainment and crime circles, with hashtags like #JusticeForLinda and #WandiNdlovu trending on social media.