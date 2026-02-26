TV

SABC 1 calls for entries as ‘Wedding Chefs’ returns for second season

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

26 February 2026

11:24 am

Entries will close on 30 April 2026.

SABC 1 calls for entries as 'Wedding Chefs' returns for second season

Sipho ‘Alphi’ Mkhwanazi to host Wedding Chefs season two. Picture: Instagram

SABC 1 has announced the return of its culinary reality series Wedding Chefs for a second season.

The show is produced by Sothar Pictures, the production house behind popular shows such as Higher Grade, Raw Silk, Plate It Up, and Bone of My Bones.

The new season will be hosted by content creator, television presenter, event host, writer and entrepreneur, Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi.

Alphi will guide 21 culinary contestants through a series of challenges and eliminations, with the eventual winner earning the title of The Ultimate Wedding Chef.

‘Wedding Chefs’ season two in production

Wedding Chefs Season 2 is currently in production. SABC 1 said season two will introduce new elements, including a Blind Date, culinary surprises and additional challenges.

Alphi will also serve as the couples’ main confidant, supporting them throughout the competition.

“From the first ‘Blind Tasting’ to the final ‘I Do,’ Alphi’s presence ensures that while the competition is white-hot, the celebration remains authentic, joyful, and deeply rooted in South African culture,” the broadcaster said.

Couples who would like to feature on the show are invited to submit a one-minute video sharing their story and how they met.

Entries can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via WhatsApp to 068 344 7429.

Entries for Wedding Chefs season two close on 30 April 2026.

