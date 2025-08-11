Anele Mdoda books out Wanderers Stadium for her son’s 10th birthday

Mdoda surprised her son with a cricket-themed birthday party at the cricket ground known as the Bullring.

Broadcaster Anele Mdoda booked out the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday for her son’s 10th birthday.

Mdoda, who tends to give her son Alakhe out-of-the-world experiences, surprised him with a cricket-themed birthday party at the cricket ground known as the Bullring.

He has no clue what his party is this year!!!! And everyone has done a great job at helping me keep the secret 🤫 pic.twitter.com/sBKOenZZer — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 10, 2025

Hiring the Bullring

The cost to hire Wanderers Stadium varies depending on the specific area, the type of event, and the facilities required.

The Wanderers Stadium didn’t respond to The Citizen’s price enquiries at the time of publishing.

People can also book a spot in the Sun Zone or the Family Area, where prices ranged between R3 750 and R7 500 per day in 2022, according to the Gauteng Cricket Board’s website.

Alakhe said he wanted a cricket party so we said DP WANDERERS!!!



The Bull Ring! pic.twitter.com/iprr5hmO9m — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 10, 2025

A few hours before her son’s birthday, Wanderers Stadium hosted the Women’s Day concert, which US singer Anthony Hamilton headlined alongside Mzansi crooner, Vusi Nova, Sjava and Zonke. The US’ Joe Thomas was also part of the line-up.

Star-studded 10th birthday

The party, which was filled with Alakhe’s friends, also had the likes of Trevor Noah and Sizwe Dhlomo in attendance.

Sharing photos of Alakhe from the past, Mdoda posted pictures of her son with Noah, Dhlomo and another with former Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

A crown birthday to the prince!



Turning 10 on the 10th!!! pic.twitter.com/Z4DRDXKwjs — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 10, 2025

When someone commented on the photos of Alakhe with some of the world’s most recognisable faces, Mdoda said, “I don’t know anyone who likes cars more than him.”

Sunday also saw Madoda’s father celebrate his 70th birthday.

