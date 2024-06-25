DJ Tira’s case against Luke Ntombela heads to court this week [video]

In May, DJ Tira gave Ntombela seven days to retract defamatory statements made against him, which Ntombela hasn’t done.

Tira confirmed in a recent interview that his case against Luke Ntombela will be heard at the High Court. Pictures: djtira/Instagram and Luke Ntombela/Facebook

DJ Tira has confirmed that his case against singer Luke Ntombela will be heard at the High Court this Friday.

In May, Tira, whose real name is Mthokozi Khathi, gave Ntombela seven days to retract defamatory statements made against him.

Ntombela claimed that she woke up in Tira’s bed after being blacked out; suggesting he might have exually assaulted her.

Following those allegations, Ntombela was invited to radio station Ukhozi FM’s Vuka Afrika Breakfast Show a few days later where she didn’t hold back on the said allegations.

Tira told DJ Sbu’s The Big Breakfast Show on Radio 2000 that he decided to take the legal route.

“The best way to handle this is to let the law take its course,” said Tira in conversation with DJ Sbu.

“As I’m speaking to you our matter is going to be heard on Friday at the High Court,” he averred. “You just find yourself being attacked by someone saying all sorts of things and you end up not knowing what to say,” he said.

Ntombela’s other accusations against Tira involve a payment and a song registration dispute.

“I’m gonna do anything that’s due to me. I’m not planning to expose you or to taint your name, well not intentionally,” wrote Ntombela in a direct message to Tira. She shared the screenshot of the message.

The song in question is Imithandazo, which was released in 2017. The song features on the Afrotainment’s AfroSummer 17 compilation. Tira is the founder and owner of Afrotainment.

Impact on business

Tira’s wife Gugu Khathi who was with him at the Radio 2000 studios added her two cents saying Ntombela’s accusations against Tira are a trend targeted at the couple.

“It’s become a trend over the years. We’ve started to recognise that every time we’re working on something big, something comes. There’s a lot of big things we’re working on now and I think three days after we spoke to say this is what we’re going to do, this happens,” averred Gugu.

“It’s like every time we’re working on something big, something must pull you back.”

“I don’t have anything against the sister, Lu [Luke], I know her very well. I was around, on the specific day she’s talking about, and I was also around,” said Gugu.

Speaking to one of Sbu’s co-hosts on the show, Nathi Ndamase while off-air, Gugu said they chose to go the legal route because the allegations were damaging to their business interests.

“The impact it’s had on business is not a good one because we’ve had to explain ourselves to our business partners,” shared Gugu.

“We’re doing the marquee and we’ve got sponsors, they worry when things like this happen. They want to see what you say…it’s not about the pressure between us, it’s how you protect the business relationship, and people don’t want to worry when working with you,” she said.

Gugu was referring to the Afrotainment Marquee at the Hollywoodbets Durban July this year.

