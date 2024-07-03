‘I am who I am because of my child’ – Makhadzi’s mother as artist returns to SA with BET Award

Together with other members of her family, Makhadzi’s mother waited for the BET Award winner with excitement at OR Tambo International Airport

Speaking to media at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park to welcome her daughter, Makhadzi’s mother Azwihangwisi Munyai said the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award-winning artist has made her proud.

“I cannot explain my joy to these people. I am who I am because of my child. I am proud of her. She has made me somebody among the nation,” said Munyai speaking in TshiVenda.

Family, media and a handful of fans welcomed Makhadzi at the OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning following her win at the 24th edition of the BET Awards on Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Makhadzi won the BET Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act.

Together with other members of the family, Makhadzi’s mother waited for the Zwivhuya singer with excitement, where they sang, danced and ululated even before she arrived at the airport.

‘I was manifesting and I believe in myself…‘

“I still cannot believe I gave birth to such an intelligent child. What I can tell you is that Makhadzi was able to achieve success with God’s help. Prayer is important. If you pray day and night, God will listen and lead you,” averred her mother, who gave Makhadzi a bouquet of roses.

“What I can tell her is to hold on to God and involve God in all her ways. I don’t have much to say; I am overjoyed,” she said before being ushered off.

The singer, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, said she manifested her win. In an interview before heading to the United States to attend the BET Awards, Makhadzi promised her fans that she’d bring back the award.

“I feel like it’s all about being patient, believing in yourself and manifesting. Because I was manifesting and I believe in myself…manifesting had to bring this award back,” said Makhadzi after returning to the country on Wednesday.

Makhadzi has recently opened up about being unable to cover her travel fees to go to the US to attend the awards, stating that she had to ask for a loan from a loan shark.

She explained that her financial difficulties stem from her ongoing efforts to settle a tax debt owed to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

“I think God was with me, I think He felt the pain that I was feeling, that ‘you know what, this girl, she had to take her last money, she has to go next door. But this time around I have to bless her with this so she has to make that money times 20’,” said Makhadzi.

“All that matters is that I’m here with a BET and I was representing South Africa and they came to support this award. The rest is just history, I feel like from today on, they will support me more and other artists so they cannot borrow money like I did,” Makhadzi said.

