Neels van Jaarsveld exits ‘Diepe Waters’ in a heartbreaking final twist

After captivating audiences as Wim on Diepe Waters since the beginning of the telenovela, Neels van Jaarsveld has officially bowed out of the series, with his final episode airing on Tuesday, 24 September.

Wim’s storyline concluded with a tragic car accident after his relationship with Rose (played by Eloise Cupido) fell apart.

Reflecting on his time on Diepe Waters, Van Jaarsveld expressed his love for the challenges the role presented, particularly the unexpected twists that kept both him and the viewers engaged.

“I enjoy a character twist. It makes it challenging for the actor and keeps it stimulating for the viewer. It was important to approach the scenes as sincerely, honestly, and vulnerably as possible.”

He also praised the show’s cast and crew, highlighting the energy of the younger actors and the hard work happening behind the scenes.

“The energy of the younger actors and the stamina of the older actors. The people behind the scenes work incredibly hard, and it’s important to give them credit as well.”

Neels van Jaarsveld’s future plans

He said he is working on a few projects through his production company, Met Eish, also adding: “I’d like to publish a collection of my writing and finalise an exciting film project that I’m currently working on as producer, writer, and protagonist.”

Van Jaarsveld also shared that the end of Wim means he will be moving back to Cape Town.

“Yes, farewell to Joburg for now. Two years is quite a long time to be away from home. But if an interesting project comes my way, I’ll pack my bags again. You have to keep moving and shaking,” he said.

Catch Diepe Waters from Mondays to Thursdays at 18:30 on kykNET (DStv channel 144) and on DStv Stream and Catch Up.

