Royal News: Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan was the ‘final straw’ says Kate Middleton

The latest reports suggest that Kate Middleton isn't yet ready to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their interview with Oprah.

Kate Middleton is reported to not be willing to forgive her brother-in-law and his wife. Picture: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Kate Middleton, who is often the quiet and less controversial than Meghan Markle, has opened up about not forgiving the Duchess of Sussex for her “ultimate betrayal” of the royal family.

But it was the Oprah Winfrey interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did that was the “final straw” for the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Hindustan Times reported “Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand — she’s not changing her mind about them. They never apologised for their lies. But it’s harder for William because Harry is his brother. It’s a horrible situation all around”.

In the controversial book Spare Prince Harry accused Prince William of physically attacking him. The report claimed Kate Middleton is hesitant to forgive the couple, even though Prince William hopes to rebuild a relationship with his brother.

“William wants to extend an olive branch to Harry. It’s a shocking about-face, but he feels it’s long overdue. But Kate feels that Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family, and will do even more damage if they’re let back in,” the report claimed.

“When William told Kate he wants to bury the hatchet with Harry, she was incensed, and she and William got into a big fight. She’ll never forgive Meghan for what she did,” it added.

Kate attends first music festival as Royal

Kate attended her first music festival as a royal recently. The Houghton Festival was held at the royal-owned Houghton Hall estate where the Princess was dining with her Norfolk neighbours, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley and David and Rose. At the time, the Houghton Festival was taking place on their 1,000-acre estate.

‘After dinner, one of the guests suggested Catherine go to the festival,’ a source told the Daily Mail.

“Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn’t there.’

Billed as Britain’s only 24-hour music festival, it is the brainchild of DJ Craig Richards, who launched the event in 2017. More than 200 artists performed across 13 stages from last Thursday to Sunday with music playing somewhere on the Houghton Estate site at all times. More than 12,000 revellers were expected to attend.

Although Catherine is not known to have previously attended a festival, she does like to dance. While still plain Kate Middleton, she was pictured attending a roller disco with friends including the jockey Sam Waley-Cohen in 2008.

A Kensington Palace spokesman declined to comment, so it’s not clear why William didn’t join his wife. It was the Glorious Twelfth on Saturday so the heir to the throne, a keen shot, could have been on a grouse-shooting trip with friends.

