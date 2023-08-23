WATCH: Ms Manche on how she met her husband, first trip to Nigeria and more

Ms Manche is a 'Mommy Club' reality show star...

Tshego Manche, who’s affectionately known as Ms Manche, barely opens up about her personal life on Mommy Club.

She is one of the five ladies starring on Showmax’s hit reality show that follows a group of fancy moms as they navigate the challenges of parenting and the cutthroat world of “it moms.”

Speaking on DJ Fresh’s WAW! with DJ FRESH (What a Week!)’ the star opened up about her upbringing, meeting her husband, her first trip to Nigeria, and her relationship with her mother-in-law.

The mother of three is married to the Nigerian music star, Adewale Adebayo. She said when they met, she was going through a rough patch in her life.

“I kneeled to God and said if all else fails in my life, let love not fail for me because I am a lover, I love deep, and I can’t live without love.”

“So that is how we met. I was going through that, and he didn’t know. Till today he likes saying: I cannot believe you did not tell me what you were going through. I didn’t tell him because that was my struggle, and I was like, I am not gonna bring that into my relationship.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Looked staged’ – Viewers react to Mrs Mops and Ms Manche’s tiff

Ms Manche’s first Nigeria trip

The reality TV star said she was in awe of the treatment she received and also the realization her husband, who was then a boyfriend, was a big star in Nigeria.

“I get to the airport, and there is like blue serine cars. I am being fetched from the aircraft, and I am like, what’s going on? So, I go straight to the salon and the guy who is doing my hair is shaking.”

She said the hairdresser then asked if he could take a picture with her boyfriend. She added: “[I called him] and this guy comes out with all the staff members to take a picture with him… We go, we are in the car together, and people are banging on the windows of the car to take pictures…”

NOW READ: SA Heroes Awards to honour Zola 7 and Khabonina Qubeka