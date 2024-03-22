‘I’m so grateful to be alive’ – Lira expresses gratitude as she marks 2 years since suffering stroke

The legendary singer recently celebrated her 45th birthday.

Lerato Lira Molapo has penned a heartwarming post reflecting on her journey since suffering a stroke two years ago.

In 2022, the internationally renowned singer and songwriter suffered a stroke while traveling in Germany.

“Lira recently traveled to Germany for a performance but unfortunately suffered a stroke whilst there… Her medical team has advised that her journey to recovery will require patience and therefore, it is unlikely that she will be able to perform in the short term,” her team said in a statement released at the time.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Lira reflected on her journey since then, expressing gratitude for being alive and still being able to do the things that she loves.

“22 March 2024 – Today marks 2 years since the stroke and I’m so grateful to be alive and talking and singing. I’ve come such a long way. God is so good!!!

“ I’ve had an incredible journey and learnt a lot. I’m almost there. Thank you to everyone who has shown me support, thank you for your love and prayers,” the songstress wrote.

Inside Lira’s 45th birthday

Offering her fans a glimpse inside her birthday celebration, Lira posted a video on Instagram followed by a heartwarming caption.

She said she performed for her guests and couldn’t be more proud of herself.

She wrote: “I celebrated my birthday with an intimate party with my friends and family, and I surprised them with a mini concert! I felt safe enough to perform for them.

“They’ve been with me since I could not speak – and now I performed in English and vernacular – I nailed it! It was a proud moment. I could not hold back the tears… I’ve come such a long way. I’m so proud of myself.”

The singer is gearing up for her big performance set for 25 May, courtesy of the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture in association with Castle Lite.

“I’ve been practising joyfully, without stress and worries. I’m truly happy with the progress I’m making. I’m still recovering – but this is how far I’ve come! I cannot wait to share my progress with you,” Lira said on Instagram.

