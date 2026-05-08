‘These conversations need to happen’: Anele Mgudlwa launches podcast on women’s experiences

Guests in the series include Tumi Morake, Sinenjabulo Zungu and Nozipho Tshabalala.

Media personality Anele Mgudlwa has launched a new podcast.

The podcast, The Anele Podcast – Her & Now, premiered on Thursday, 7 May 2026 and will run for eight episodes. It is being done in partnership with First for Women.

The series is based on findings from First for Women’s Her and Now: Insights into the Women of South Africa 2025 report, which surveyed more than 4 000 women across South Africa.

According to the report, many women reported experiencing financial pressure, safety concerns and emotional exhaustion.

First for Women’s Jill Mulligan said Mdoda was selected because of her connection with South African women.

“Anele is the perfect voice for this journey,” she said.

“She is relatable and deeply connected to the lived experiences of South African women.”

Mulligan said the podcast aims to expand conversations raised in the report.

“We are proud to partner with her to take these important findings beyond the page and into the hearts of women everywhere,” she said.

Mdoda said the podcast focuses on conversations affecting women.

“This research needs to be heard in nuggets by women every single day,” she said.

“There’s a quiet revolution happening, and softness is the behaviour leading it.”

She said the series will explore themes including joy, emotional wellbeing and personal experiences.

“I am really excited about this podcast because I have been waiting to have these impactful and important conversations about women. These conversations need to happen,” she said.

Guests and topics

The first episode, titled The Power Paradox, features AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes and focuses on grief, vulnerability and visibility.

Other guests in the series include Tumi Morake, Sinenjabulo Zungu and Nozipho Tshabalala.

The discussions will cover topics including success, emotional pressure and financial wellbeing.

The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the First for Women YouTube channel with new episodes released weekly until the end of June 2026.