Holding cell drama in Mozambique: Scotts Maphuma in ‘hot water’ over no-show

South African Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

A video of musician Scotts Maphuma in a holding cell has set social media ablaze and sparked serious questions about the artist’s no-show at one of Mozambique’s biggest children’s festivals.

The artist was booked to headline a major National Children’s Day festival in Mozambique, a high-profile event that draws thousands of families annually.

But attendees said, “Maphuma didn’t just arrive late—he never showed up at all.”

The drama began when the Amapiano artist posted a video on his Instagram, announcing that he was on his way to the festival.

However, what followed was confusion and disappointment as festivalgoers waited in vain for his performance. Hours passed, and there was still no sign of the star.

Local reports and eyewitnesses claim that instead of heading directly to the event, Maphuma allegedly detoured to perform at a royal gathering, a move that has enraged both fans and parents who were waiting with their children.

Mozambican netizens didn’t hold back. Comments ranged from sarcastic jabs like “Is he still arriving?” to serious backlash calling for his cancellation. Others added that he should “never set foot in Mozambique again.”

Soon, a video of him in a police cell was shared online.

In Mozambique, laws regarding live performances require artists who are no-shows to refund their performance fees.

The holding cell incident appears to be linked to this, although full details remain unclear.

This incident follows a previous article by the Citizen, which highlighted Maphuma’s unpredictable behaviour and rising controversy in the music scene.

While Scotts raised eyebrows, this latest drama has seemingly confirmed growing concerns about the artist’s professionalism.

Maphuma later took to Instagram Live, offering no explanation but signalling he was no longer in custody.

Still, the damage may already be done.