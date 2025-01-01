How South African celebrities ushered 2025 [VIDEO]

South African celebrities entered into 2025 in a variety of ways. While some opted to have quality time with friends...

South African celebrities ushered 2025 in a variety of ways. Pictures: djtira, drmusamthombeni and pearlthusi (Instagram)

South African celebrities entered into 2025 in a variety of ways. While some opted to have quality time with friends and family, others worked at New Year’s Eve events across the country.

The Mthombenis

Keen travellers Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni entered 2025 from Hong Kong China.

“We’re in Hong Kong. Baddies and Daddies bringing in 2025 a little bit earlier than everyone else. We are celebrating all the good things that happened in 2024 and planning for a spectacular 2025.

“Here’s to a beautiful and prosperous new year from the Mthombenis to you and yours,” wrote the former child presenter.

In another post, the qualified medical doctor reflected on the couple’s travels in 2024.

In the previous year alone, the pair visited Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, Rome in Italy, and Amsterdam in the Netherlands, in total they travelled to six countries and four continents.

Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi celebrated the New Year in Tanzania.

The media personality landed in the East African country on the 31st and has a DJ gig on New Year’s Day.

Thusi is attending the gig with her daughter, with whom she spent New Year’s Eve.

DJ Tira

DJ Tira ushered the New Year at his annual Fact Durban Rocks at the Moses Mabhida Stadium’s People’s Park.

“This event is for people to cross over to 2025 in grand style.

“We put together a great lineup of artists, entertainment, we are hosting people … [we have] our VIP marquee. So people visiting Durban can enjoy themselves here at Mozmapina People’s Park,” said the DJ ahead of the event.

The first Fact Durban Rocks event was in 2011.

Ntokozo Mbambo

Award-winning Gospel artist Ntokozo Mbambo celebrated the New Year indoors after recently giving birth.

Uncle Waffles

Eswatini’s Uncle Waffles celebrated the New Year from New York where she was performing at the Apple Music NYE Livestream Event.

She shared the stage with other international acts such as Björk and British grime artist Skepta.

DJ Fresh

DJ Fresh lost his ex-wife Thabiso Sikwane in 2024 and seemingly had a quiet New Year’s Eve.

The DJ shared that he went for a three-kilometre run earlier on in the day as he wished his supporters a Happy New Year.

Closing the year with a young run.

Try stay the course, whether or not you smashed the year’s goals. Tomorrow is just another day and chance to jump in or stay in!!



All The Best for #2025! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/T8kLTByRVU — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) December 31, 2024

Shimza

DJ Shimza, who recently hosted his annual One Man Show in Tembisa on Christmas Day, was in Cape Town on New Year’s Eve to play a set at the Alcazar.

He was at the inner-City New Year’s Eve event with his partner Athi Geleba, who is the Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency.

Athi Geleba with her boyfriend of 10 years DJ Shimza on vacation in Cape Town; South Africa. pic.twitter.com/3ZVz19GynV — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) December 31, 2024

