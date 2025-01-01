Unathi Nkayi mourning the death of her dad and ‘spiritual twin’

Media personality Unathi Nkayi is mourning the passing of her father whom she once described as her spiritual twin.

Unathi Nkayi with her parents. The media personality has shared the news of her father’s passing. Picture: unathi.co/Instagram

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved father,” wrote the former Idols SA judge in a brief statement announcing the passing of Sakhiwo Nkayi.

“A true treasure to us all, a great father, beloved friend and uncle to many. He now joins his lineage at their final resting place. We appreciate your love and support during this tough time.”

Spiritual twin

In 2023 on her father’s birthday, the singer wrote a heartfelt note where she described him as her spiritual twin.

“This guy is my spiritual twin, like my son…..we’re November babies. All three of us,” wrote Unathi.

She had a good relationship with her late dad who was her moral compass, confidence, style icon and sound mind.

“Guys I love my father because he has been a father to my sisters and me, and a great one at that. When you get annoyed with my feistiness know that it is because of my fellow Scorpio who raised me to be like this.”

About a year ago Unathi and her family were celebrating the return of her son from initiation school.

“Thank you to all our friends and family who shared this special moment with us. Thank you to the Embo Initiation Academy for the dignity in which you take care of our sons.

“You truly do deserve the title you have earned of being the best initiation school in the country,” said Unathi.

Condolences

Friends and media colleagues have showered Unathi with words of comfort during her time of mourning. “Condolences my sisi, to you and your family. I love you,” said dancer and actress Khabonina Qubeka.

“Unathi I’m so sorry, this is heartbreaking, sending you all my love,” Renate Stuurman wrote.

“Condolences to you and the Family Unathi,” actor Thapelo Mokoena commented on Unathi’s post.

The likes of comedian Celeste Ntuli, newsreader Mel Bala, reality TV personality Brinnette Seopela and many others encouraged the media personality.

