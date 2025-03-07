SA mourns Crystal-Donna Roberts: Beloved actress, presenter, and writer

Her colleagues remember her for her undeniable talent, but also for her warmth, professionalism, and the inspiration she provided to aspiring artists.

The South African entertainment industry mourns the loss of Crystal-Donna Roberts, a celebrated actress, presenter, and writer, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 41 following a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Born on 13 October 1983 in Cape Town, Roberts spent her early years in Bonteheuwel, Kensington, and Factreton neighbourhoods in the Western Cape. She completed her secondary education at Eunice High School in Bloemfontein, Free State. Roberts pursued her passion for the arts by obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in Drama and Theatre from the University of the Free State in 2005.

After graduating, Roberts briefly worked as a high school drama teacher before fully immersing herself in the world of acting. Her dedication and talent quickly garnered attention, leading to significant roles across various media.

Roberts married Schalk Cornelessen in 2015. Their marriage was a testament to love and partnership, with Cornelessen often sharing heartfelt tributes to his wife on social media.

Award-winning excellence in South African cinema

Roberts made a remarkable impact on the South African film scene with her performances in:

🎬The Endless River (2015): Roberts delivered a compelling performance as Tiny Solomons, showcasing her depth as an actress.

🎬Krotoa (2017): In the titular role, she brought to life the story of a Khoi woman in the 17th century who served as a translator for Dutch settlers. Her portrayal earned her the South African Film and Television Award (Safta) for Best Actress, cementing her status in the industry.

Roberts: A versatile talent across SA TV dramas

Roberts’ versatility shone through in her diverse television roles, including:

📺Arendsvlei (2018-2021): As Janice Mortlock, a dedicated schoolteacher, she became a beloved character, resonating with audiences nationwide.

📺7de Laan (2000 to 2003): Her portrayal of the drug addict Janine added depth to the long-running soap opera. The role further showcased her range.

📺Other Series: Roberts appeared in popular series such as Vallei van Sluiers, Die Boland Moorde, Swartwater, Die Byl, and Fynskrif.

Roberts expands her horizon

Beyond acting, Roberts ventured into writing. In 2021, she added “author to her résumé by launching her children’s book, Speurder Sammie. She wrote on Facebook: “A dream come true. I am filled with gratitude. All glory to God”.

Legacy and tributes

The news of Roberts’ passing elicited an outpouring of grief and admiration from fans, colleagues, and government officials. The Western Cape Government expressed deep sorrow, acknowledging her contributions to the arts and her role in enriching South African culture.

Her portrayal of Krotoa remains a standout performance, reflecting her commitment to bringing South African stories to the forefront. Her colleagues remember her for her undeniable talent, warmth, professionalism, and the inspiration she provided to aspiring artists.

Roberts’ legacy is one of passion, resilience, and dedication. Her work continues to inspire, and she leaves an indelible mark on the South African entertainment landscape.

