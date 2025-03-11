Pick n Pay workers left in limbo as sudden store closure sparks protest

Silverton Pick n Pay workers face uncertainty after allegedly being given verbal notice of store closure, with no retrenchment packages in sight.

It was business as usual at the Silverton Shopping Crossing in the East of Pretoria, even though members of the EFF picketed with employees in front of the Pick n Pay (PnP) store.

Most of the shops in the centre remained open, except PnP, where staff in uniforms danced in front of the locked shop doors.

“PnP you are killing us,” the members chanted, while police formed a human chain to guard the entrance.

‘Two weeks’ notice’

EFF activist Bongani King Ramontja from Mamelodi said many workers were worried about how they would be able to pay their debts come month-end after getting a verbal notice that the shop was closing its doors on 17 March.

“The 51 members of our community that works for PnP were given two weeks’ notice that they were shutting down the store without any retrenchment packages, nor did they consult with them.”

“Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act stipulates that employers must follow fair procedures when retrenching employees,” Ramontja said.

“We didn’t just wake up and decide to picket. In fact, we have engaged with them and written letters to the owners and the head office, but they have been sending us from pillar to post.”

Ramontja said they were trying to buy time by ignoring them.

“The workers are very frustrated, they don’t know what was going to happen to them, come 17 March,” he said.

‘I’m still shocked’

An employee, who agreed to speak anonymously, has been working at the shop for the past 10 years and said he was struggling to come to terms with what happened.

“I am still shocked. I told my wife what they told us, but we don’t have a written notice or anything on paper,” he said.

When the store was revamped, they thought things were going well, he said, but instead had to hear the store was going to become a Checkers.

“We are all trained. They didn’t even offer us jobs or the opportunity to apply for a new position.”

The Citizen contacted the management of the branch, who said the owner would respond in due course.

