SA mourns death of playwright and author Athol Fugard

Fugard reportedly died on Saturday at the age of 92.

South African director, actor and writer, Athol Fugard during an interview on August 4, 2014 at the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: File

South Africa is mourning the death of acclaimed South African playwright, actor and novelist Athol Fugard.

Fugard reportedly died on Saturday at the age of 92.

“It is a very sad day for South Africa. Athol Fugard was one of the country’s greatest playwrights, who managed to capture everyday stories of people in our country in every play,” Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sports MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said in tribute.

Premier Alan Winde praised Fugard’s “penetrating, sharp wit” that “left an indelible mark on our shared cultural heritage, and his acute understanding of our country’s political and cultural make up is unmatched”.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Tributes poured in on social media.

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Athol Fugard. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Elder 🌹 pic.twitter.com/BVrKRczUxB — JOHN KANI OIS OBE (@KANI_ELDER) March 9, 2025

The very first play they made us act at drama school was Athol Fugard's Hello And Goodbye. What a loss! May his soul rest in peace. 🕊️ — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) March 9, 2025

Athol Fugard shaped the stages we walk on. His words were never just ink on paper… it was blood, sweat, and history…alive, urgent, necessary. He taught us that theatre is not escape, but confrontation. That truth, no matter how painful, must be spoken.



Today, we mourn. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WeuFzrngD4 — Carla Fonseca Mokgata (@BATUKMUSICA) March 9, 2025

Athol Fugard, what a contribution you made to South Africa in difficult times. Deserved rest, my brother. March 9, 2025

RISE Mzansi mourns the passing of legendary South African playwright Athol Fugard at age 92.



Renowned for his fearless storytelling, Fugard used theatre to challenge apartheid and expose injustice.



His works, including Master Harold and the Boys, Sizwe Banzi Is Dead, The… pic.twitter.com/4ddbomwXDQ — RISE Mzansi (@Rise_Mzansi) March 9, 2025

This is a developing story