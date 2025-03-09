SA mourns death of playwright and author Athol Fugard

Fugard reportedly died on Saturday at the age of 92.
South African director, actor and writer, Athol Fugard during an interview on August 4, 2014 at the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: File
South Africa is mourning the death of acclaimed South African playwright, actor and novelist Athol Fugard.
Fugard reportedly died on Saturday at the age of 92.
“It is a very sad day for South Africa. Athol Fugard was one of the country’s greatest playwrights, who managed to capture everyday stories of people in our country in every play,” Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sports MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said in tribute.
Premier Alan Winde praised Fugard’s “penetrating, sharp wit” that “left an indelible mark on our shared cultural heritage, and his acute understanding of our country’s political and cultural make up is unmatched”.
“He will be sorely missed.”
Tributes poured in on social media.
This is a developing story
Download our app