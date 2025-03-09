Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

SA mourns death of playwright and author Athol Fugard

Avatar photo

By Kyle Adam Zeeman

News Editor

2 minute read

9 Mar 2025

06:48 pm

Fugard reportedly died on Saturday at the age of 92.

Athol Fugard

South African director, actor and writer, Athol Fugard during an interview on August 4, 2014 at the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: File

South Africa is mourning the death of acclaimed South African playwright, actor and novelist Athol Fugard.

Fugard reportedly died on Saturday at the age of 92.

“It is a very sad day for South Africa. Athol Fugard was one of the country’s greatest playwrights, who managed to capture everyday stories of people in our country in every play,” Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sports MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said in tribute.

Premier Alan Winde praised Fugard’s “penetrating, sharp wit” that “left an indelible mark on our shared cultural heritage, and his acute understanding of our country’s political and cultural make up is unmatched”.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Tributes poured in on social media.

This is a developing story

Share this article

Read more on these topics

actor author death

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News How big is the national sex offenders list? Maimane’s Bosa says it could reach over 40,000
Courts Missing: Spotlight still on mother as Joshlin Smith trial hears details of search
South Africa Are there more floods in KZN than before?
News Kenny Kunene warned me many moons ago, says Ramaphosa on Joburg CBD
South Africa Vaal Dam reaches 100% capacity for first time since 2023

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp