Former ‘Skeem Saam’ actor Cornet Mamabolo stars in new film

Mamabolo also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Cornet Mamabolo is starring in a new film titled Studying Under the Barrel of a Gun.

The film is inspired by student resistance against the South African Defence Force during the 1980s.

Mamabolo also serves as an executive producer on the project.

In a social media post, Mamabolo said the production also introduced new talent.

“This film is a symbol of pride for our nation, it’s a tool engineered by young and highly experienced artists to honour the resilient and fearless young people during the military occupation in 1986 at the University Of The North.

“Through this film, we are able to open up the industry for young actors and crew on an international set,” he wrote.

Playing Peter Mokaba

Mamabolo portrays anti-apartheid activist Peter Mokaba in the film.

Speaking to Sowetan, he said the role differed significantly from his portrayal of T-Bose in Skeem Saam.

“Peter is an iconic human being. He’s an activist, a giant in society. So, it’s very different from playing T-Bose because T-Bose is fictional,” he said.

“But with Peter Mokaba, people know him. They know how he moved his hands, how he addressed crowds, how he spoke,” he said.

Details about the film’s official release date are yet to be announced.