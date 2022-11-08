‘We paid R76k in total’ – Saint Lounge clears the air after Mihlali Ndamase’s accusations 

Kaunda Selisho

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase recently decided to name and shame clients that owed her outstanding payment for work she had done, much to the chagrin of the brands and brand managers involved. One of the businesses she named and shamed towards the end of October 2022, was an establishment called Saint Lounge in Cape Town.

“I hosted @saintloungecpt in August, I still haven’t received payment. Kindly advise when I can expect my money my angels,” she posted to her Instagram story along with a picture of herself that is often used as a meme.

This led to “Saint Gate” as it has now been dubbed after the establishment took to social media to demand payment from clients who had outstanding bar tabs at Saint Lounge.

The demand came along with a threat to name and shame those who did not comply and pay their bills by the set date.

After clients’ names were released and payment was received from some, Saint Longe’s founder took the opportunity to clear the air regarding what happened with Mihlali’s money.

‘We paid R76k in total’

The statement, addressed to the influencer and her new management agency, began by confirming which dates she was booked to appear at the club.

“The booking was confirmed once Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge and Mihlali’s management team Everything Creative Agency came to an agreement through invoicing and payments. All payments were made on time and to Mihlali’s management team Everything Creative Agency,” read part of the statement.

The statement then claimed that it was the influencer’s management team that failed to pay her.

“On Tuesday 23 August 2022 a 50% payment of R25 875 was paid to Mihlali’s management team Everything Creative Agency. On Tuesday 23 August 2022 Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge spent R17 280 booking flights for Mihlali and her entourage,” claimed the club’s owner.

The business said it paid a further, R7 853.60 for her accommodation.

“On Tuesday 30 August 2022 Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge paid the final balance to her management team Everything Creative Agency. All payments were made on time and as per the agreement to Mihlali’s management team. All Payments were made in August 2022.”

“The total amount spent on and for Mihlali and her management team Everything Creative Agency is/was R76 883,60 and all payments were done in August,” added Saint owner, Toussaint Bashala.

He concluded his statement by encouraging talent and artist management agencies “to please always be transparent and honest with their talents”.

At the time of writing, Mihlali Ndamase had not responded to Saint’s statement.