SA’s top 5 celebrity power couples in music

From Khuli Chana to Tyler ICU, we look at some of the most dynamic celebrity power couples in South Africa's music industry.

Some of South Africa’s most celebrated artists have found success in the music industry and life partners.

From Khuli Chana to Tyler ICU, we look at some of the South African music industry’s most dynamic celebrity power couples.

These power couples continue to set relationship goals while also proving that ‘umjolo’ isn’t all that bad.

ALSO READ: ‘Home is where the heart is’: Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow soak up Cape Town

SA’s top 5 celebrity power couples in music

Khuli Chana & Lamiez Holworthy

The pair met through a mutual friend in 2018 and tied the knot in 2019. In 2023, they welcomed their son, Leano, while Khuli also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Khuli never shies away from expressing his love for his wife. In the latest episode of WAW! What a Week (with DJ Fresh), he surprised Lamiez with a heartfelt voice note, expressing his love and appreciation for her.

Lorraine Moropa & Tyler ICU

Actress Lorraine Moropa and Amapiano sensation Tyler ICU made their relationship public in July 2024 while on holiday in Bali, Indonesia.

The pair has since become one of the most admired celebrity couples in SA. Earlier this year, Lorraine announced their engagement on Instagram.

“I said YES to a FOREVER with my best friend,” she captioned her engagement pictures.

Nasty C & Sammie Heavens

Nasty C and his long-time girlfriend, Sammie Heavens, have a love story straight out of a romantic film.

They met in high school and have been inseparable ever since. Just like Nasty C, Sammie is also a musical genius in her own right.

The high school sweethearts welcomed their first child, baby Oliver, in 2023.

Nandi Madida & Zakes Bantwini

If ever there were a blueprint for a successful musical power couple, it would be Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini.

The pair met at the South African Music Awards nominees’ party a few years ago and got married in 2016.

Together, they have two children — a son, Shaka, and a daughter, Nefertiti.

Priddy Ugly & Bontle Modiselle

The rapper and choreographer’s love story is one for the books, with their relationship spanning over a decade.

The couple met in 2009 and officially tied the knot in 2019. Later that same year, they welcomed their beautiful daughter, Afrika.

NOW READ: Nigerian singer Tems cancels show in Rwanda because of country’s role in DRC conflict [VIDEO]