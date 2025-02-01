Fall in love at Selim Kagee’s Valentine’s show

Comparisons to artists like Andrea Bocelli or Josh Groban are inevitable, but Kagee said his style may be close, but it is distinctly his own.

In a time when music often feels like a sea of the same, Selim Kagee’s voice takes audiences to something a little bit more timeless. He sings with meaning, music and lyrics with more than a three-word lyric and a piece of software puking out beats.

With his one-off show, Il Mondo, set to take the stage at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace on 16 February 2025, Kagee promises an evening steeped in nostalgia, romance, and the melodies of yesteryear. The performance, designed as a Valentine’s Day date night, is a love letter to classic ballads and timeless tunes that evoke emotion and connection.

“It’s a Valentine’s spectacular,” Kagee said. “I’ll be singing romantic songs and sharing stories from my life.” It’s a jog beyond music with personal anecdotes. “There’s a lot of humour in the show too, moments from my travels, experiences, and even some mishaps along the way.”

ALSO READ: Coldplay’s ‘Moon Music’: A new vibe, same heartbeat

Rugby’s bad luck charm

These mishaps, he said, have also earned him the reputation as some rugby bad luck charm. It all started in Perth, Australia, a few years ago. “I was asked to sing the South African anthem before a Springbok match,” he said. “It was a huge honour, flying worldwide to inspire national pride. But the Boks lost that day.” What started as a disappointing coincidence quickly turned into a bizarre running joke. “Not long after, I got a call from the rugby organisers in Wales asking me to sing the Welsh anthem. They thought maybe I’d bring some luck to Wales. And they lost too.”

“They asked me again years later to sing the Welsh anthem, and they lost. Most recently, I sang for New Zealand, and they also lost. It’s become a bit of a secret weapon—get Selim to sing, and the other team wins,” he laughed. “It’s one of those strange stories you never expect, but it always gets a laugh when I tell it.”

Anecdotes aside, Kagee said that the one-off performance celebrates romance and the enduring power of music to connect people. He described it as a “Valentine’s journey”, and arranged to stir the nostalgia and warmth that only music can deliver. “I’ve chosen songs that speak to the heart like And I Love You So, She, Bridge Over Troubled Water, and, of course, Il Mondo. These are songs that people don’t just listen to; they feel them.”

Fresh musical arrangements

Each piece has been arranged musically to offer something fresh, he said, while respecting the original. “We’ve reworked some classics like Fly Me to the Moon. It’s not a jazz standard anymore, it’s slower, more poignant, with strings adding a new depth. The goal isn’t to be different for the sake of it but to add meaning and emotion,” he said.

Watch Selim Kajee wow audiences:

The show is all about romance and, too, a tribute to Kagee’s late opera teacher, whose impact on his life and career is immeasurable. “She didn’t just teach me to sing; she taught me discipline and resilience. Her lessons weren’t just about music; they were about life,” he said. “It’s important to honour that.”

He was not exactly born into a non-musical family; he shared that his early training was a grind. “I had to learn everything from singing on pitch to developing resonance. It was long and emotionally draining, but my teacher saw something in me and refused to give up.” That staying power has paid off, with Kagee now recognised as a rising force in the adult contemporary and classical crossover market.

The allure of music

Comparisons to artists like Andrea Bocelli or Josh Groban are inevitable, but Kagee said his style may be close, but it is distinctly his own. “I combine semi-operatic singing with a crooning style from the 50s and 60s,” he said. “It’s warm, gentle, but powerful in the right places. I’ve drawn inspiration from so many artists like George Michael and Karen Carpenter and blended those influences into something uniquely mine.”

To Kagee, music has power. The power to unite, to love, to share. Ultimately, that’s what Il Monde is all about on Valentine’s weekend. “This music connects people in a way that’s hard to explain,” he said. “It’s nostalgic, romantic, and it brings comfort.”

Tickets for the show are available at TicketPro.

Now Read: The dark, austere beauty of Goth