‘Home is where the heart is’: Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow soak up Cape Town

The pair recently celebrated their fifth weeding anniversary.

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Tebow, and her husband, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, are back in South Africa, enjoying the sights and sounds of Cape Town.

The couple, who are expecting their first child, have been sharing glimpses of their time in the Mother City.

Demi-Leigh shared a few snaps, from taking in breathtaking views to indulging in one of South Africa’s traditional delicacies, Potjiekos.

“Home is where the heart is, and mine is right here in sunny South Africa with my family… So grateful for this time together,” she captioned the pictures.

Demi-Leigh’s top travel packing tips

Demi-Leigh also posted a video on her Instagram Stories, sharing her go-to packing tips for long international trips.

Among other things, the former Miss SA recommends packing cubes.

She said they keep her suitcase organised and are hassle-free.

“If you’re digging for a shirt in your bag, you’re not pulling out everything — you’re just pulling out this one packing cube, and the rest of your bag stays organised,” she added.

She also recommends waterproof bags to prevent spills from toiletries, small charger pouches, and an ‘uh-oh’ bag for essentials like throat lozenges, hand sanitiser, lip gloss, and hydration packs.

‘Five years down, forever to go’

Meanwhile, Demi-Leigh and Tim recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, just days after announcing they are expecting their first child.

The couple tied the knot in January 2020 at La Paris Estate in Cape Town.

Celebrating their special day, Demi-Leigh penned a heartfelt message to Tim on Instagram.

“Five years down, forever to go. Happy anniversary to my angel on earth! Looking back at the last five years, I can genuinely say that you’ve made me nothing but better…”

